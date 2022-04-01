Social Lites - Historic Downtown Conroe

Stage Right of Texas — the resident theater group of the Crighton Theatre — continues its 14th season with Neil Simon’s farce-turned-dramedy “The Dinner Party.” (Photo courtesy Stage Right of Texas)

This week activities for April!

Purchase your ticket for the Neil Simon comedy “The Dinner Party” and be entertained weekends through Sunday, April 24 at CrightonTheatre.org. Find out why five people are gathered for a dinner party and what happens when they get there.

The Players Theatre Company will have two more shows this season and then they will start their 56th Season. “Bright Star” will premiere May 13 through May 29, and “Dearly Departed,” the last show will be June 24 through July 9. Support local theatre and see a show.

Need a break? Margaritaville Lake Conroe is hosting Wellness Weekend Retreats to nurture self-care through yoga, meditation, a digestive health class, and other wellness activities to learn healthy methods to integrate into busy lifestyles on the weekends of April 8-10 and April 29-May1. Book your retreat: https://bit.ly/3Dp301a .

Conroe Crossroads is coming to downtown! Experience four days of live music in downtown Conroe during the inaugural Conroe Crossroads Music Festival April 7-10 with more than over 40 live bands from across Texas in 8 venues. Get tickets and view the line up at www.ConroeCrossroads.com .

Easter is on the way! Hurry to order your cake or pie for Easter from Vernele’s New Orleans Bakery and Café. Time moves quickly and so should you! www.verneles.com .

The City of Conroe will host the Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, at Carl Barton Jr. Park at the Baseball Complex from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring baskets to collect the candy filled eggs for ages 18 months to 10-year-olds.

Learn as much as you can about all the candidates running for Conroe City Council positions 3, 4 and 5 and the Conroe Municipal Judge race before Early Voting starts April 25 through May3. Voting Day is May 7 for all City of Conroe elections. More information at CityofConroe.org.

Lastly, add this to your calendar. The Conroe Symphony will host a concert, “The Earth has Music for those that Listen” on Saturday, April 23, at the West Conroe Baptist Church beginning at 7:30pm. ConroeSymphony.org

Be safe. Shop Local. Visit Downtown Conroe.

- Margie Taylor

Send Conroe news to margie@taylorizedpr.com.