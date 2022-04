"Much like last year’s Oscars ceremony and the Super Bowl, this week Good Trouble cleared encampments for the sake of their production, forcibly displacing unhoused people and throwing all their belongings in the trash," reports Gawker's Sarah Hagi. "The irony in (Good Trouble's) case is they cleared out an encampment to shoot a scene of people protesting an encampment sweep. So far, there has been no official comment form the city or Freeform."

