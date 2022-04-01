ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

PPD holding hamburger fundraiser

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESCOTT – To help a local family, the Prescott Police Department is hosting a...

KFDA

Meals on Wheels holding Geranium sale fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Meals on Wheels is taking orders for their geranium sale fundraiser. The sale includes six inch potted plants for $10 and 10 inch hanging baskets for $22. Orders can be placed online and the deadline to place an order is April 4.
AMARILLO, TX
WTOV 9

Salvation Army holds appreciation breakfast for fundraisers

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Salvation Army held an appreciation breakfast on Friday. Those who helped in fundraising filled the Wheeling Country Club to receive thanks and awards for their service. "One, we have been locked up in our homes, so this was a great opportunity to get back together...
WHEELING, WV
SCDNReports

Homeless and Addicts Keep PPD Busy

Incidents involving the homeless and people under the influence kept Portsmouth officers busy over the weekend. We breakdown some highlights from the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Briefing. Homeless Issues. Portsmouth’s homeless population continues to keep officers busy. Just before 4 am, police received a call from an alarm company asking...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Prescott, AR
Prescott, AR
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students holding pierogi fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

Lobster prices are through the roof. A local church is collecting supplies for Ukrainian refugees. Sen. Blumenthal talked about his recent trip to the Ukrainian border in Poland. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers are set to discuss a proposal that looks to cut the gas tax. Updated: 6 hours ago.
ADVOCACY
UpNorthLive.com

Leland community to hold fundraiser for Ukraine

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As the conflict in Europe continues, the northern Michigan community is using art and food to come together to support Ukraine. Staff at the Old Art Building in Leland are preparing for its weekend fundraiser. The fundraiser features local food, live music and an art...
LELAND, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

Organization to hold annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser

EASTON, Pa. -- An organization in Easton will host its annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser next month. Friends of Easton PA (FEPA) said the Masquerade Ball will be an evening of costumes and glamour all for a good cause. The annual fundraiser raises money to keep Easton safe, clean and walkable,...
EASTON, PA
WNCT

Eating good: First Presbyterian Church to hold BBQ fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Come one, come all. First Presbyterian Church will host a BBQ plate fundraiser on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for an upcoming summer mission trip. The plates will be $10 and include BBQ, coleslaw, green beans, hush puppies and homemade pound cake. Customers interested can pull […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Times Leader

Around Town Bicycles sees demand skyrocket

WILKES-BARRE — For Around Town Bicycles, sales skyrocketed during the pandemic. The issue, however, was maintaining inventory, especially parts. Owner Rich Jones spoke with a reporter Thursday afternoon after the unique situation he and his shop found themselves in — and still do. “Everyone wanted a bike ’cause...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center. There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place. “We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and...
SPEARFISH, SD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Elrama Tavern sign stolen after fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The original Elrama Tavern sign was stolen, just days after a fire destroyed the business. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Popular Washington County tavern a total loss after fire rips through it. PHOTOS >> Elrama Tavern in Washington County destroyed by fire. In a Facebook post, the...
ELRAMA, PA

