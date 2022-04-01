ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil futures suffer biggest weekly percentage decline in nearly 2 years

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02K7TD_0ewcxV4R00
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Oil futures ended lower Friday, with prices posting their largest one-week percentage loss in nearly two years.

Prices declined on the back of the largest-ever release from U.S. crude reserves and news of a coordinated release by other International Energy Agency members from emergency stockpiles.

Price action

  • West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery
  • CL00,
  • -0.86%
  • CL.1,
  • -0.86%
  • CLK22,
  • -0.86%
  • shed $1.01, or 1%, to settle at $99.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest finish since March 16. Front-month prices closed out the first quarter with a 33% gain and a 4.8% rise for March.
  • June Brent crude
  • BRN00,
  • +0.06%
  • BRNK22, the global benchmark, lost 32 cents, or 0.3%, to $104.39 a barrel. The expired May Brent had climbed nearly 6.9% for the month and 39% for the quarter.
  • May natural gas
  • NGK22,
  • +1.42%
  • rose 1.4% to $5.72 per million British thermal units, and saw a March rise of more than 28% and quarterly climb of over 51%. For the week, it was up 1.9%.
  • May gasoline
  • rose nearly 0.1% to $3.154 a gallon and May heating oil
  • rose 1.9% to $3.424 a gallon. Both lost m ore than 8% for the week.

Market drivers

Oil prices extended their loss from Thursday, when President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The move could keep a lid on prices in the near term, analysts said, but they see it as only a temporary fix for tight global supplies, especially as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

The U.S. SPR release “cannot balance the market and offset the structural supply issue the global market is facing,” Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN, told MarketWatch, noting that the market expects a supply loss of over 2 million barrels per day from Russia alone in the coming weeks.

Members of the International Energy Agency, which includes the U.S., most of Europe, Canada, Mexico, Japan and South Korea, said Friday that they’ve also agreed to release oil from their emergency reserves, to join the U.S. move. The IEA plans to release details on the release early next week.

But a volatile week left crude, on a front-month contract basis, with bruising weekly drops of 12.8% for U.S. benchmark WTI and 11.1% for Brent, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Both saw their biggest weekly percentage declines since late April 2020.

Geopolitical headlines continued to attract attention on Friday after Russia accused Ukraine forces of an attack on an oil facility just north of the border between the two countries. Peace talks between the two sides continued by videoconferencing despite fighting on the ground.

War in Ukraine: Talks set to resume between negotiators as eastern Ukraine braces for more Russian attacks

Thursday also saw an OPEC+ meeting that rubber-stamped a previously agreed plan that will lift its production target by 432,000 barrels a day in May.

“OPEC+ continues to snub calls from the U.S. and other Western powers to raise output to quell the tight market conditions,” analysts at Sevens Report Research wrote in Friday’s newsletter. The group is remaining “very disciplined in this high price environment” and that adds a tailwind for the months and quarters ahead.

“Bottom line, once a cease-fire is finally agreed upon between Russia and Ukraine, expect a sell-the-news reaction, though the long-term trend does still remain decidedly bullish right now,” they said.

Comments / 46

Brad Kort
2d ago

Once the SPR is drained prices will go even higher. The administration is blocking exploration and production. This is a short term bandaid for the November election.

Reply(6)
17
Vann Batchelor
2d ago

the price of oil has little to do with the price of gas. Remember this is a commodity sold in a capitalist market. Whatever the market can bear, let the buyer beware. prices will be whatever they can get away with

Reply(3)
6
RsRTraitors
2d ago

Good..! want to see it lose 25% or more per barrel. It would be really cool to see it hit 1982 levels again.

Reply(3)
6
Check out more stories from
MarketWatch
MarketWatch

125K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

31M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Wti Oil#Heating Oil#Gas Prices#Cl00#Ngk22#1 42#British
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Fox News

CNBC host to Buttigieg on national debt: 'No one' with credit card bills 'thinks the answer is to spend more'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., claims that government spending would reduce the national debt and that it was not inflationary. Kernen asked Buttigieg during Tuesday's "Squawk Box" segment if Pelosi's statement was the view of the entire administration, and if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

125K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy