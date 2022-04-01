ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa worker fired over Biden-USSR comparison is denied jobless benefits

By Todd Epp
Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — An Iowa man who says he lost his job for comparing life under the Biden administration to living in the Soviet Union is not entitled to jobless benefits, a judge has ruled. State records indicate Lee Hainey worked as a machinist for the...

