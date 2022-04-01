ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fed’s Evans backs path of steady quarter-point rate hikes

By Greg Robb
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWEJq_0ewcwuYB00
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans is the longest serving regional Fed president. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Friday said he continued to support steady quarter-percentage point increases in the Fed’s benchmark interest rater until next March.

Such a path of would raise the benchmark Fed funds rate to about 2.5%, which Evans said is a “neutral” rate that neither boosts or dampens growth.

Steady quarter-point rate hikes was the policy path laid out by the median of Fed officials after their policy meeting last month.

Since then, talk of a series of half- point rate hikes has grown louder. Many Wall Street economists seem to be trying to outdo one another with hawkish forecasts.

Traders in the Fed fund futures market now expect the U.S. central bank to get its policy rate to 2.5% by December.

In a roundtable with reporters Friday, Evans said he didn’t understand the stampede.

“I don’t have any reason to appreciate why the most recent March SEP dot chart has become stale all of a sudden,” Evans said.

Evans said half-point rate hikes would get the Fed to neutral faster, perhaps by December compared with his forecast of March.

“I don’t see that as being a big risk,” he said.

Evans said moving gradually would give the Fed the chance to look at how inflation pressures and whether supply chain woes are easing.

The supply chain effect unwind is what everybody is counting on to get consumer price inflation down from 7.9% rate, Evans said.

Still, Evans would not entirely rule out backing a more aggressive policy path.

“It could easily be the case that circumstances are such that you’re going quicker than what I submitted in March would be appropriate,” he said.

Evans spoke to reporters after giving a speech Friday morning. He said he hadn’t had time to review the March jobs report to give an informed reaction. The economy added 431,000 jobs in the month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Stocks

DJIA,

+0.40%

SPX,

+0.34%

were slightly higher after the strong March jobs report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y,

2.385%

rose to 2.4%.

Comments / 0

MarketWatch
MarketWatch

125K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

31M+

Views

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
FOXBusiness

Yellen says inflation is ‘likely’ to be 'very uncomfortably high' for another year

Inflation reached another 40-year high in February with consumer prices rising 7.9% annually. Although the Federal Reserve is planning to implement multiple benchmark rate hikes in 2022 to restrain soaring inflation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts that price acceleration will continue to impact consumers throughout the year. "We’re likely to...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Here's what the Fed's rate hike means for your wallet

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate for the first time since 2018, increasing it by 25 basis points. This quarter-point hike brought its target range to 0.25% to 0.5%, and consumers will soon begin to feel its effects. The federal funds rate affects the rate at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Inflation#Stock#Chicago Federal Reserve
WMDT.com

Federal Reserve is raising interest rates: Will this impact homebuyers?

DELMARVA- For the first time since 2018, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates. That quarter-point hike comes at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high, and the federal reserve hopes the rise in rates will cool things down. But, this move could complicate things for prospective home-buyers, so 47ABC reached out to a local realtor to find out if there are concerns.
BUSINESS
Axios

A reliable recession indicator is flashing warning signs

One of the best-known recession indicators is flashing warning signs on the economy. Yields on longer-term U.S. government bonds are in danger of slipping below yields on short-term bonds, a relatively rare occurrence known as an "inversion." Why it matters: Inverted yield curves can reflect a rising risk of economic...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Reuters

As Fed trains sights on inflation, doves fade from view

March 31 (Reuters) - In mid-March, U.S. central bankers raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and published projections signaling a far more aggressive posture toward too-high inflation. Since emerging from their meeting-period blackout, their public commentary has taken if anything an even stronger tone. The two-week-old forecasts...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dow gives up gain after Fed raises rates and signals more hikes coming this year

The S&P 500 rallied for a second day, hitting the highs of the session on a report that Ukraine and Russia are making strides toward a peace agreement. Federal Reserve announced at the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday that it will increase short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, a well-telegraphed move by the central bank as it seeks to control surging inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

125K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy