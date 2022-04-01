Dow falls 40 points on losses in shares of Intel, Walgreens Boots

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning with shares of Intel and Walgreens Boots seeing the biggest declines for the price-weighted average. Shares of Intel

INTC,

-2.93%

and Walgreens Boots

WBA,

-2.03%

are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.40%

was most recently trading 40 points lower (-0.1%). Intel's shares have declined $1.53 (3.1%) while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $1.06 (2.4%), combining for a roughly 17-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.17%

, Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

-0.03%

, and Caterpillar

CAT,

-1.37%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.