Dow falls 40 points on losses in shares of Intel, Walgreens Boots
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning with shares of Intel and Walgreens Boots seeing the biggest declines for the price-weighted average. Shares of Intel
and Walgreens Boots
are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow
was most recently trading 40 points lower (-0.1%). Intel's shares have declined $1.53 (3.1%) while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $1.06 (2.4%), combining for a roughly 17-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc.
, Salesforce.com Inc.
, and Caterpillar
are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
