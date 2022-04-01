ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf signs bill to extending waivers of some state regulations until at least June 30

By Stephen Caruso
penncapital-star.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tom Wolf once again signed into law this week an extension of the suspension of more than 240 state regulations. The bill, which passed...

www.penncapital-star.com

bloomberglaw.com

Utah Privacy Bill Signed, Marking Fourth State With Such a Law

Lacks private right of action, enforceable by attorney general. California, Virginia, Colorado only other states with such law. Utah has become the fourth U.S. state to enact comprehensive consumer privacy legislation after. Gov. Spencer Cox. (R) signed the Utah Consumer Privacy Act into law Thursday. The law gives consumers the...
UTAH STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs 19 bills, including nursing home, botox, fireworks regulations

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed 19 bills into law on Friday, including legislation on nursing home background checks, cosmetic procedures and overnight fireworks. “Arizona is a land of opportunity for all and we believe government shouldn’t stand in the way of that,” Ducey said in a press release after signing the bills, which all were sponsored by fellow Republicans. “Today’s bills strengthen that belief.
ARIZONA STATE
WTVQ

Legislative session winding down; some bills await final signing

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Time is winding down for this year’s regular legislative session. Lawmakers have only days left to get their bills passed by both chambers and sent to Governor Beshear’s desk for final approval. But there are some bills that already waiting on his signature before becoming...
FRANKFORT, KY
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
Benzinga

Analysts Agree: Federal Cannabis Legalization Unlikely To Happen Soon, Does SAFE Act Have Better Chance This Year?

Federal cannabis legalization is unlikely to happen any time soon, according to analysts from Piper Sandler and Beacon Policy Advisors LLC. Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor this week, but various marijuana industry experts are doubtful the measure will be approved in the Senate and become law.
LAW
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

In Setback For Democrats, New York Judge Throws Out New Congressional Map

A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS

