Idris Elba, 49, and wife Sabrina, 32, put on a cosy display as they don matching all-black outfits for FIFA World Cup's 2022 Draw in Qatar

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba put on a cosy display as they posed on the red carpet at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha on Friday.

The Luther star, 49, looked dapper in all-black attire, opting for a unique pull-over suit jacket teamed with a matching shirt and tie.

His partner Sabrina, 32, looked glamorous as she stood and smiled next to Idris, wearing a black satin dress with a diamanté trim around the neckline and cuffs.

The jewels dazzled in the bright light at the venue and she wore a pair of sparkling pendulum earrings with a black centre to match her dress.

Sabrina wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty facial features and tenderly touched her husband's lower chest as she stood alongside him.

They looked loved-up as they walked hand-in-hand after posing for pictures to take their seat inside the hall.

Idris took to the stage with Reshmin Chowdhury as England drew Iran, USA and Scotland/Wales/Ukraine in Group B.

It comes after Idris said he doesn't agree with fans who swoon over his 'sexy' voice as he said he thinks he sounds like a 'market trader from Canning Town'.

The star addressed fans' opinions about his voice, saying he is 'baffled' by it as he has never considered himself to speak in an attractive way.

Speaking on Thursday's Loose Women, he explained: 'I'm baffled. I think I sound like a market trader from Canning Town. 'Get your fish here, £10!', that's expensive fish, but I don't necessarily think my voice is sexy… but hey, I'll take the compliment.'

Speaking about his upcoming voiceover role as Knuckles in Sonic 2, he said he didn't want the fictional character to have his smooth tones, saying he put on a 'stern deep voice' instead.

He added that he was excited to be part of an animation film, as it means his seven-year-old son Winston will actually be able to watch it, unlike detective drama Luther.

Idris went on to speak about turning 50 in September to hosts Ruth Langsford and Kellé Bryan, admitting that he feels like he is still in his 30s.

'I am 50. Honestly, I can't even believe it, I still feel like I'm 35, even though I don't look it,' he added.

Idris also opened up about how his podcast Coupledom, which sees him and his wife Sabrina speak with other couples, has helped strengthen their own relationship.

He added: 'It's definitely given us a lot of insight about our own relationship and it's weird because talking to people about their relationship, you have to offer up quite a bit about your own personal relationship and that's been quite liberating for us.'