FIFA

Idris Elba, 49, and wife Sabrina, 32, put on a cosy display as they don matching all-black outfits for FIFA World Cup's 2022 Draw in Qatar

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba put on a cosy display as they posed on the red carpet at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha on Friday.

The Luther star, 49, looked dapper in all-black attire, opting for a unique pull-over suit jacket teamed with a matching shirt and tie.

His partner Sabrina, 32, looked glamorous as she stood and smiled next to Idris, wearing a black satin dress with a diamanté trim around the neckline and cuffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1engDC_0ewcvPPz00
Glitterati: Idris Elba, 49, and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, 32, put on a tactile display as they posed at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw in Doha on Friday

The jewels dazzled in the bright light at the venue and she wore a pair of sparkling pendulum earrings with a black centre to match her dress.

Sabrina wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty facial features and tenderly touched her husband's lower chest as she stood alongside him.

They looked loved-up as they walked hand-in-hand after posing for pictures to take their seat inside the hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffZFI_0ewcvPPz00
Looking good: Luther star Idris looked dapper in all-black attire, opting for a unique pull-over suit jacket teamed with a matching shirt and tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jLyC_0ewcvPPz00
Dazzling: His partner Sabrina looked glamorous as she stood and smiled next to Idris, wearing a black satin dress with a diamanté trim around the neckline and cuffs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29n1pg_0ewcvPPz00
Eye-catching: The jewels dazzled in the bright light at the venue and she wore a pair of sparkling pendulum earrings with a black centre to match her dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rt0wL_0ewcvPPz00
All smiles: Sabrina wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty facial features and tenderly touched her husband's lower chest as she stood alongside him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrZ4p_0ewcvPPz00
Couple goals: They looked loved-up as they walked hand-in-hand after posing for pictures to take their seat inside the hall

Idris took to the stage with Reshmin Chowdhury as England drew Iran, USA and Scotland/Wales/Ukraine in Group B.

It comes after Idris said he doesn't agree with fans who swoon over his 'sexy' voice as he said he thinks he sounds like a 'market trader from Canning Town'.

The star addressed fans' opinions about his voice, saying he is 'baffled' by it as he has never considered himself to speak in an attractive way.

Speaking on Thursday's Loose Women, he explained: 'I'm baffled. I think I sound like a market trader from Canning Town. 'Get your fish here, £10!', that's expensive fish, but I don't necessarily think my voice is sexy… but hey, I'll take the compliment.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ixps_0ewcvPPz00
Hosting: Idris took to the stage with Reshmin Chowdhury as England drew Iran, USA and Scotland/Wales/Ukraine in Group B
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGbYw_0ewcvPPz00
Pot of doom: It comes after Idris said he doesn't agree with fans who swoon over his 'sexy' voice as he said he thinks he sounds like a 'market trader from Canning Town'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKVMW_0ewcvPPz00
World cup: The star addressed fans' opinions about his voice, saying he is 'baffled' by it as he has never considered himself to speak in an attractive way
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKeox_0ewcvPPz00
Wave: Speaking about his upcoming voiceover role as Knuckles in Sonic 2, he said he didn't want the fictional character to have his smooth tones, saying he put on a 'stern deep voice' instead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aziza_0ewcvPPz00
Grand entrance: Group A included Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Drchv_0ewcvPPz00
Suave: Group C was composed of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZ0au_0ewcvPPz00
Dapper: Group D included the last champions France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark and Tunisia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtvqH_0ewcvPPz00
Handshake: Group E included Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany and Japan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAa3A_0ewcvPPz00
Draw: France's coach Didier Deschamps, Joris, a French child, and British-Bangladeshi sports journalist broadcaster Reshmin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXdJz_0ewcvPPz00
Goodbye: Group F included Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uliwl_0ewcvPPz00
Hello: Group G included Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODVRs_0ewcvPPz00
Qatar: Group H included Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

Speaking about his upcoming voiceover role as Knuckles in Sonic 2, he said he didn't want the fictional character to have his smooth tones, saying he put on a 'stern deep voice' instead.

He added that he was excited to be part of an animation film, as it means his seven-year-old son Winston will actually be able to watch it, unlike detective drama Luther.

Idris went on to speak about turning 50 in September to hosts Ruth Langsford and Kellé Bryan, admitting that he feels like he is still in his 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oM9fa_0ewcvPPz00
Distinctive: Idris won fans over with his deep voice in detective drama Luther, but he joked that he didn't want his upcoming voiceover role as Knuckles on Sonic 2  to have his 'sexy' voice

'I am 50. Honestly, I can't even believe it, I still feel like I'm 35, even though I don't look it,' he added.

Idris also opened up about how his podcast Coupledom, which sees him and his wife Sabrina speak with other couples, has helped strengthen their own relationship.

He added: 'It's definitely given us a lot of insight about our own relationship and it's weird because talking to people about their relationship, you have to offer up quite a bit about your own personal relationship and that's been quite liberating for us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFMKf_0ewcvPPz00
Deep voice: Idris admitted that he doesn't think his voice is 'sexy' and said he thinks he sounds like a 'market trader from Canning Town' during an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday

