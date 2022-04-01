ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings vs Rockets Prediction and Odds (Rockets Look For Revenge)

By Donnavan Smoot
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Kings: -2.5 (-110) 233.5 (Over: -110/Under: -110) The Kings were able to sneak out a win on Wednesday, but I'm going to fade them tonight -- and for the exact same reason. Jalen Green was on top of his game during March, and I expect that...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Gary Payton II coming off the bench on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Payton will move to the bench on Wednesday with Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Payton to play 18.0 minutes against the Suns. Payton's Wednesday...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward to return to Hornets’ lineup

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
NBA
FanSided

Nets Still Favored to Win Eastern Conference Despite Play-In Status

The race to win the Eastern Conference Championship is a bit of a strange one this year from a betting standpoint. As of today, the favorite to win the East is the Brooklyn Nets at +250 according to WynnBET Sportsbook. They are favored over the reigning champion Bucks (+275) and other very strong teams. The current odds play out as follow:
NBA
ESPN

Houston and Sacramento square off in conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (28-49, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-57, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Rockets have gone 11-39 against Western Conference teams. Houston is seventh in the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#The Houston Rockets#Davion Mitchell#Rockets Odds#Rockets Prediction
CBS Sports

Rockets vs. Kings: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The experts predicted a defeat for the Houston Rockets, but with just one quarter left to go, they seem like they might make the experts look bad. They currently hold a 91-88 lead over the Sacramento Kings. Houston has been relying on small forward Garrison Mathews, who has shot 6-for-10...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Balanced-scoring Raptors down Magic for fifth straight win

Fred VanVleet and rookie Scottie Barnes paced a balanced scoring effort with 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam posted a double-double and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five games by defeating the host Orlando Magic 102-89 on Friday. Magic rookie Franz Wagner sustained a sprained left ankle during...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers’ season didn’t go exactly how they envisioned it going. Instead of contending for the playoffs, Portland is fighting for one of the worst records in the Western Conference. The Spurs, on the other hand, are fighting to the end of the season to secure a playoff spot. San Antonio is currently tied for the tenth seed in the West with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every game is absolutely crucial as the Spurs attempt to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. This game should be an entertaining one, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Wizards prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

The Dallas Mavericks are in the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, in a matchup of teams heading in separate directions as the regular season comes to a close. Luka Doncic and the surging Mavericks are gearing up for a playoff run, while the Wizards have already been eliminated from postseason contention. Let’s continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, odds and pick for Dallas-Washington.
NBA
ESPN

Portland takes on San Antonio on 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio. The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Game 6 Of The 2002 Western Conference Finals Between The Lakers And Kings And The Controversy That Followed

When the new millennium hit, the basketball world had successfully moved on from Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and their dominance in the 1990s. The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and former Bulls coach, Phil Jackson, took the NBA by storm when they won three consecutive titles. This marks the last time a team has completed a three-peat in the NBA.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

241K+
Followers
453K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy