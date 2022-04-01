Kings vs Rockets Prediction and Odds (Rockets Look For Revenge)

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers’ season didn’t go exactly how they envisioned it going. Instead of contending for the playoffs, Portland is fighting for one of the worst records in the Western Conference. The Spurs, on the other hand, are fighting to the end of the season to secure a playoff spot. San Antonio is currently tied for the tenth seed in the West with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every game is absolutely crucial as the Spurs attempt to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. This game should be an entertaining one, so let’s get into the pick.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO