Zellmer to become new head of VW's Skoda - sources

By Reuters
 1 day ago
FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Skoda, part of Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), appoint Klaus Zellmer as its new boss, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Zellmer is to succeed Thomas Schaefer as head of the Czech carmaker, and an announcement will be made on Monday, the people said.

Skoda was not immediately available for comment and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz and Jason Hovet; Writing by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

