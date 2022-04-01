ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Russia's oil and gas condensate output in decline amid export disruptions -sources

 1 day ago

April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil and gas condensate production fell to 11.01 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, from an average output of 11.08 bpd in February, two industry sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Friday.

On March 31 the output was down to 10.6 million bpd, the lowest daily level since September 2021, the sources said and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Fall in Russia’s oil output happens along with disruptions with the state’s oil and product exports as European costumers turned cautious of trading with the state due to Western sanctions.

Russian oil output is falling in time when OPEC+ deal offers the state to rise its output monthly.

Urals oil loading from Russia’s Baltic ports fell 5% behind the schedule for March due to cargoes cancellations.

Unsold oil stuck in Russia’s pipeline operator Transneft system affecting its flexibility, Reuters said. Transneft set caps on oil received by companies that were not able to load scheduled volumes.

Disruptions with oil product exports happened in March led to product overstocking and as a result deeper refinery cuts in Russia.

Lower refinery runs in Russia will lead to more oil volumes set for exports, two industry sources said, which Russian oil companies will have to place with buyers.

India stepped up as one of major buyers of Russian oil after Western sanctions were imposed. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)

