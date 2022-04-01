'Miracles do happen': Cronulla prop Aiden Tolman makes history as he scores the first try in his 300th NRL game

Sometimes rugby league finds new ways to surprise you and Aiden Tolman's heroics in Cronulla's 18-0 win over the Newcastle Knights definitely fit the bill.

Tolman crashed over for the first try of the match in his 300th NRL game, becoming the first prop forward to achieve that in NRL/ARL history.

Of the 43 players to reach the milestone, only nine have scored a try at all. Not a single one of them have been middle forwards.

Tolman can't believe his luck after crashing over the tryline in the Sharks win over the Newcastle Knights in their round four NRL clash.

Tolman had only scored 15 career tries in 299 matches prior to Friday night and had crossed for just three tries in the last five years.

As Tolman leapt to the air to celebrate, commentator Andrew Voss was in raptures.

'Can you believe it? Aiden Tolman, in game 300, has scored the first four-pointer,' he proclaimed.

'Miracles do happen, dreams come true.'

Fellow commentator Steve Roach added that what made the try even more amazing was that Tolman came off the bench and had only been on the field for two minutes.

'Andrew, you couldn't write that, could you?' he said.

'They got the repeat set and Tolman involved twice in that set gets over the stripe, what a try. What odds?'

Cronulla players mob Tolman after he scored the memorable and historic try in his 300th NRL match on Friday night.

Voss replied: 'What odds exactly.'

'Can we go back to the 42 other players that played their 300th game, particularly the front rowers, who's got a try?

'I reckon Aidan has just started his own club. Who has got the first try of a match in their 300th?

'That is some moment.'

Cronulla great Andrew Ettingshausen was one of the 10 players to score a try in their 300th match.

'ET, who scored tries for fun, Tolman has matched him tonight,' Voss said.

'Tolman and ET in the same sentence, talking tries.'

Sione Katoa, Siosifa Talakai and William Kennedy joined Tolman on the tryscorers' list as the Sharks ran out comfortable winners on their home ground.

High winds meant halfback Nicho Hynes could only kick one conversion from four attempts, and both sides lost a player to the sin bin: Blayke Brailey in the 79th minute for Cronulla, and Dominic Young 20 minutes from full-time for Newcastle.