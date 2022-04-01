ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

'Miracles do happen': Cronulla prop Aiden Tolman makes history as he scores the first try in his 300th NRL game

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sometimes rugby league finds new ways to surprise you and Aiden Tolman's heroics in Cronulla's 18-0 win over the Newcastle Knights definitely fit the bill.

Tolman crashed over for the first try of the match in his 300th NRL game, becoming the first prop forward to achieve that in NRL/ARL history.

Of the 43 players to reach the milestone, only nine have scored a try at all. Not a single one of them have been middle forwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxtgg_0ewcrSD000
Tolman can't believe his luck after crashing over the tryline in the Sharks win over the Newcastle Knights in their round four NRL clash.

Tolman had only scored 15 career tries in 299 matches prior to Friday night and had crossed for just three tries in the last five years.

As Tolman leapt to the air to celebrate, commentator Andrew Voss was in raptures.

'Can you believe it? Aiden Tolman, in game 300, has scored the first four-pointer,' he proclaimed.

'Miracles do happen, dreams come true.'

Fellow commentator Steve Roach added that what made the try even more amazing was that Tolman came off the bench and had only been on the field for two minutes.

'Andrew, you couldn't write that, could you?' he said.

'They got the repeat set and Tolman involved twice in that set gets over the stripe, what a try. What odds?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HEmR_0ewcrSD000
Cronulla players mob Tolman after he scored the memorable and historic try in his 300th NRL match on Friday night.

Voss replied: 'What odds exactly.'

'Can we go back to the 42 other players that played their 300th game, particularly the front rowers, who's got a try?

'I reckon Aidan has just started his own club. Who has got the first try of a match in their 300th?

'That is some moment.'

Cronulla great Andrew Ettingshausen was one of the 10 players to score a try in their 300th match.

'ET, who scored tries for fun, Tolman has matched him tonight,' Voss said.

'Tolman and ET in the same sentence, talking tries.'

Sione Katoa, Siosifa Talakai and William Kennedy joined Tolman on the tryscorers' list as the Sharks ran out comfortable winners on their home ground.

High winds meant halfback Nicho Hynes could only kick one conversion from four attempts, and both sides lost a player to the sin bin: Blayke Brailey in the 79th minute for Cronulla, and Dominic Young 20 minutes from full-time for Newcastle.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Luke Brooks will make more than $1MILLION at Wests in 2023 - and the staggering figure makes it incredibly hard for the Tigers to shift the struggling halfback

Luke Brooks' salary makes it increasingly difficult he will leave the Wests Tigers, despite suggestions he still wants out of the club. The halfback twice asked to be released in the offseason in order to join the Knights, but eventually stayed put. Brooks is under contract with the Tigers until...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Voss
Daily Mail

AFL team calls on footy fans to pack out stadium to 'send a message' to Mark McGowan that Western Australia needs to end Covid restrictions and 'start living again'

Western Australians are being urged to put pressure on Mark McGowan and his draconian Covid restrictions by turning up en-masse to the state's AFL derby. West Coast and Fremantle will battle it out at the 60,000-seat Perth Stadium on Sunday evening, but the measures mean only 75 per cent of the arena will be filled.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cronulla#Miracles#Nrl#Arl
BBC

Super League: Huddersfield 28-12 Catalans - Giants climb to third by beating Dragons

Tries:Trout, Levi, Fages, Jones Goals: Lolohea 5, Russell. Huddersfield climbed above Catalans Dragons to third in Super League after running in four tries to claim their fifth win in seven games this season. After a delayed kick-off due to 'severe transport disruptions' for the French visitors, Samisoni Langi's try put...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Brother of Cowboys’ Murray Taulagi accuses Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of a CHEAP SHOT and says the Roosters enforcer is lucky he wasn’t on the field too

Jamie-Jerry Taulagi has labelled Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' tackle on his brother Murray 'a cheap shot', claiming the Roosters star wouldn't have got away with it had he been on the pitch. Waerea-Hargreaves slammed into Taulagi after the 23-year-old scored North Queensland's only try in their 28-4 loss against Sydney in Townsville...
RUGBY
BBC

FA Vase: Newport Pagnell Town set sights on trip to Wembley

To many people around the country, the name Newport Pagnell just means a junction on the M1. But if the local football team can beat Hamworthy United on Saturday, their supporters will be using that same junction for an unforgettable trip to Wembley for the FA Vase final. A sell-out...
SOCCER
The Independent

England miss out as Alyssa Healy brilliance steers Australia to seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph

England were put to the sword as Australia spectacularly won their seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 71-run victory Christchurch.Alyssa Healy’s staggering innings of 170 saw Australia put on 356-5 as England’s bowlers had no answer to a batting masterclass - Anya Shrubsole’s 3-46 the only highlight for the defending champions.Nat Sciver once again steered England’s reply by battling to her highest score in international cricket with 148 not out, but it proved in vain after Shrubsole was dismissed to hand Australia the trophy once more.Having been put in to bat in the bright Hagley Oval sunshine, Australia were...
WORLD
BBC

Glamorgan Cricket: Aussie stars set to arrive

Glamorgan's Australian pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are set to arrive from international duties within the first two weeks of the season. Neser may even play in the opening match against Durham on April 7 if he has time to recover from his journey. It is hoped Labuschagne will...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

327K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy