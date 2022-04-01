ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wallabies great Toutai Kefu ‘had his hand in his own stomach’ after being stabbed in the gut during terrifying home invasion - as his wife reveals new details of horror incident

Former Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu 'had his hand in his own stomach' after being stabbed in a terrifying home invasion that left him with a sliced liver, broken ribs and heavy bleeding.

Kefu, his wife Rachel and two of their five kids all suffered severe injuries after burglars entered their Brisbane home back in August last year looking to steal cars.

'He had his hand basically in his own stomach,' Rachel told The Daily Telegraph in a wide-ranging in which she described the harrowing ordeal she and her family experienced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBHqk_0ewcrKOQ00

Kefu, who won 60 caps for Australia and is currently Tonga's head coach, heard his wife screaming after she had gone downstairs to check on a loud noise that had woken them up in the middle of the night.

Rachel initially thought it may be a possum running around the kitchen, but she soon found the reality was altogether far more serious as she was confronted by two young intruders armed with a cane knife and a pocket knife.

'They just pulled out their knives and they’re like, "Give us the keys, give us the keys",' she recounted.

'They’re kind of forcing me to walk backwards, so I’m retreating and I end up around the corner where the bathroom is, up against a wall because I couldn’t go any further.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUFzH_0ewcrKOQ00
The Kefus were physically and mentally scarred by the terrifying ordeal they suffered 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30teT1_0ewcrKOQ00
Kefu's wife Rachel (far right) could have lost her arm in the incident, while Madison (second left) needed 15 stitches after being stabbed in her hand.

'And then I started screaming. And they’re like, "Shut up, shut up, or we’ll kill you".'

By then Kefu had arrived downstairs and intervened.

'They saw me and they kind of backed off a bit and I jumped in front of Rach and they were kind of lunging, maybe trying to scare me,' he added.

'We kind of retreated back together, me and Rach. I said, "There’s the front door, boys. Go! I won’t say anything. You go".'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2UsG_0ewcrKOQ00
The former World Cup-winning Australia No 8 was attacked at his home in Brisbane

As Rachel tried to scare the intruders with a knife, her arm was slashed almost to the bone by the cane knife, leaving her husband to fight the assailants alone until their eldest child, Joshua, arrived onto the scene.

'I was just so proud of him. He comes downstairs and straight into it,' Kefu said.

Like his parents, the 21-year-old, was also stabbed by the intruders, who left him with four separate wounds to his back that needed a combined 50 stitches.

Madison, 18, also needed 15 stitches after being stabbed in her hand, but the damage could have been far worse as the knife narrowly missed any major arteries and tendons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIKtx_0ewcrKOQ00
Police investigated the robbery, which happened at Kefu's home in Brisbane in August
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nenm_0ewcrKOQ00
The two intruders were swiftly apprehended and have since been jailed 

Rachel's injury were far worse as the nerves, tendons and ligaments in her left arm were all severed.

Doctors told her the bone stopped the blade of the cane knife, but she could have lost her arm had the intruders struck her with more force and now faces another five months of rehab on top of the seven she has already undergone.

‘The worst wound was my wife’s, where they had cut down to the bone and severed all the tendons and nerves,' Kefu told Sportsmail in October.

'I got a sliced liver and my son almost had his lung punctured by the machete, but he was OK.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYjaX_0ewcrKOQ00
Kefu admitted he didn't even realised the severity of his injuries as he defended his wife

The former Wallabies legend admitted he had not even realised the severity of his injury when he lunged at the intruders.

‘We went into attack mode,’ he said.

‘We’re proud people — we’ll stand up for ourselves. I didn’t even realise I was stabbed until the whole ordeal was over. I was bleeding profusely.

When we were waiting for the police and the ambulance to arrive, I was sat on the ground applying pressure to my wound with a towel, but it just wouldn’t stop bleeding. '

