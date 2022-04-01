ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard ‘looking for a reaction’ from Aston Villa against rivals Wolves

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDTPV_0ewcqYOj00

Steven Gerrard called for a derby reaction from Aston Villa as they chase Wolves’ tails.

Villa have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to West Ham and Arsenal to all but end any lingering European hopes.

They go to Molineux on Saturday 10 points behind their hosts in the table and Gerrard wants to see improvement following the 1-0 home defeat to the Gunners before the international break.

“I’m looking for a reaction and a better level of performance over the 90 minutes. Wolves have been terrific this season,” he said.

“They’re well coached, they’re well organised, they’re always in games and they’ve got big talents throughout the squad.

“They’re above us in the league, we’ve got a game in hand and an opportunity to claw some points back, so it’s a big game for us.

“It’s always a game with a rivalry, and it’s very interesting for both sides. I’m really looking forward to the kick-off.”

Marvelous Nakamba remains out with a knee injury but Lucas Digne is fit again after a hamstring issue.

Gerrard added: “We’re a team that wants to go everywhere and win games, we want to be positive and bold. The message will be clear, we’re going to try and get the win that we want and that we need.

“Picking the bones out of it and analysing the group, there have been times away from home when we haven’t won where us being a bit grittier or having a bit more experience about us, we could have taken at least a point away.

“That was the case in the last away game (a 2-1 defeat at West Ham). The second half was a big improvement on the first and if we’d been a bit more clinical or creative in the final third, we might have taken a point out of that game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steven Gerrard urges Villa players to compete with Premier League’s top sides

Steven Gerrard has urged his Aston Villa players to use Saturday’s lunchtime clash with Arsenal to prove they can start competing with the top sides in the Premier League. Both teams go into the match at Villa Park after seeing recent momentum halted by defeat – Arsenal’s run of five straight wins was ended by Liverpool on Wednesday night while Villa had won three on the bounce before being beaten 2-1 at West Ham last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fred rescues draw as Manchester United struggle against Leicester

Manchester United delivered a lacklustre performance in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo but Fred rescued a point in a 1-1 draw against Leicester at Old Trafford. United lacked a cutting edge without Ronaldo, who missed out because of illness, and they fell behind just after the hour mark when Kelechi Iheanacho bent down to head beyond goalkeeper David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley. Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvelous Nakamba
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Lucas Digne
newschain

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to thrive under pressure from Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players they must thrive under the pressure being put on them by Liverpool as they fight to retain their Premier League crown. City cruised to a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested, but needed the three points after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Watford at lunchtime had sent Jurgen Klopp’s side temporarily top of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on five substitutes, Alexander-Arnold and Anfield atmosphere

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media as Liverpool prepare to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. The first question to Klopp was about the five substitutes rule being introduced in the Premier League next season: "Great news. With all the things we know about football, we try and help with recovery - but, still, the games are the most intense, three times a week. Everything we can do, we should do and the Premier League has understood that. Really pleased for the players."
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Wolves#Arsenal#European#Molineux
newschain

Ralf Rangnick refuses to focus on table as Man Utd’s top-four challenge stutters

Ralf Rangnick insisted scrutinising the Premier League table on a weekly basis is pointless even if he recognises Manchester United’s top-four hopes are unfavourable. United were lacklustre in a 1-1 draw against Leicester, lacking a cutting edge with Cristiano Ronaldo sidelined due to illness, and only the video assistant referee’s intervention prevented a Foxes win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Nathan Broadhead seals last-gasp win for play-off chasing Sunderland

A last-minute winner from Nathan Broadhead helped Sunderland move back into the League One play-off places after beating Gillingham 1-0. The Black Cats had plenty of chances throughout but Broadhead’s late goal saw the side move into sixth while the Gills drop to 20th, just two points above the relegation zone.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy