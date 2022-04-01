ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

3 Reasons an Electric Truck Is Better Than Your Diesel Truck

By Nathaniel Ehinger
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Should you continue to drive a diesel truck or will you look for one of the new electric truck models in the...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 31

Bill Colvin
1d ago

one thing they're not telling people about electric vehicles is what happens when your battery is go out and how bad it is to recycle batteries and you're still paying for non-renewable energy like coal and hydroelectric for your electricity and even petroleum it's not that green

Reply
21
Guest
19h ago

Well my diesel truck will tow 15,000 pounds and takes 10 minutes to fuel and is im great shape after 18 years so how long a battery going to last

Reply
14
REDSUNSET
20h ago

5 reasons it ISNT... expensive, power grid failure (blackouts), batteries, inconvenient, & WAY too costly in the end pollution wise... ⬇️

Reply(7)
11
