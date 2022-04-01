Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

Cross-town rivals Ford and General Motors are both in the midst of their own major EV push that involves huge investments and grand plans for mass electric vehicle production. As the two iconic American automakers are bitter rivals, both often mimic each others’ moves, launching similar certified pre-owned vehicle services, driver-assist technology, and even warning dealers about slapping excessive markups on desirable new products. However, it doesn’t seem as if GM will copy a recently announced Ford reorganization plan that will split its operations into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – according to the Detroit Free Press.

BUSINESS ・ 16 DAYS AGO