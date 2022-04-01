ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Benzinga
Benzinga

36K+

Followers

120K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow Benzinga and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Benzinga

Why Ford Motor Stock Is Headed To $20 — And Soon

Ford Motor Co F was trading up almost 5% on Tuesday following four range-bound trading days where the stock fluctuated just 77 cents between $16.28 and $17.05 on declining volume. The legacy-turning-electric vehicle maker has declined about 35% since Jan. 13, when the stock hit a high of $25.86 amid...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Reorganization Plan Will Not Be Replicated By General Motors

Cross-town rivals Ford and General Motors are both in the midst of their own major EV push that involves huge investments and grand plans for mass electric vehicle production. As the two iconic American automakers are bitter rivals, both often mimic each others’ moves, launching similar certified pre-owned vehicle services, driver-assist technology, and even warning dealers about slapping excessive markups on desirable new products. However, it doesn’t seem as if GM will copy a recently announced Ford reorganization plan that will split its operations into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – according to the Detroit Free Press.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Vehicles#Ford Motor Whale Trades#Ford Motor F#Ford Motor
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Why Apple Stock Looks To Be Preparing For A Blue-Sky Run

What's next for Apple's stock? Here's a technical analysis. Apple shares have a 52-week high of $182.94 and 52-week low of $118.86. Apple, Inc AAPL opened the trading session on Thursday mostly flat after consolidating on Wednesday and then fell about 1% lower within the first half-hour of trading. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Apple bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March 2020 sell-off. The average 12-month AAPL price target among 36 analysts covering the stock is $193.50. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Disney Shares?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $137.01 Friday morning on average volume, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower may be in sympathy with the broader market, as well as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, which is down roughly 0.33% to $345.69 during Friday’s trading session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy