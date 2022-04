When Eric Gray heard his former coach Lincoln Riley was jetting off to sunny Southern California, his first instinct was to turn to someone he trusts. Oklahoma’s senior running back sought out former Sooners great and current running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who played Gray’s position at the highest level and chose to stay put in Norman. The two have built a strong trust and Murray is the reason the Memphis native decided to transfer to OU from Tennessee in 2021 in the first place.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO