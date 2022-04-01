ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Man Injured

By kanecountyconnects
kanecountyconnects.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAurora police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on the city’s east side Wednesday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (March30, 2022), Aurora’s 911 Telecommunications Center received reports of a person shot and a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Dearborn Avenue. When...

kanecountyconnects.com

