ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How Long Does It Take to Charge the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

By Amanda Cline
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

How long does it take to charge the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle with a charger, an outlet, and some...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

Electric Vehicle Basics: A Guide to EV Range, Charging, and Top Picks

Leaving the world of gasoline-powered cars behind can be a little intimidating. However, learning the basics of electric vehicles like the different kinds of EV charging stations, electric car ranges, and even top picks for family EVs. How much range does your electric vehicle need? How much range you need is one of the more …
CARS
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
thebossmagazine.com

Tesla vs. Polestar: Which Is Better?

Nearly all major auto manufacturers are now investing in creating a range of electric vehicles (EVs) – from Alfa Romeo to Citroen. The move towards EVs comes from government plans to ban all new sales of combustion engine cars by 2030. Switching to EVs in the next decade is...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Ioniq#Ev#Getty#Rwd
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

All of the Electric Vehicles That Come With Free Charging

Part of the deal with EVs is charging the electric vehicle, which can take some time to get used to. Some automakers are sweetening the deal with free charging at charging stations around the country. Electrify America and EVgo are the most popular companies offering complimentary unlimited DC charging for new cars.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

3 Things Consumer Reports Doesn’t Like About the 2022 Toyota RAV4

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 compact SUV is perfect for anyone looking for a model in its class. It’s one of the most popular options in America, and for a good reason. For instance, the model offers versatility in interior space, fuel economy, and a high-end interior. Historically, the RAV4 is popular because of its affordability while maintaining reliability and a luxurious feeling. When Consumer Reports got its hands on the SUV, there was plenty to like; however, there were a few things it doesn’t like about the 2022 Toyota RAV4.
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

10 longest-range electric cars: which is miles better?

Going electric is becoming more and more of a mainstream move for car buyers today – but that doesn’t mean everyone is convinced. In fact, plenty of buyers are put off by the prospect of range anxiety – that is to say, ending up with an electric car that simply can’t go as far as they need it to on a single charge.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals SEVEN New EVs Coming By 2024

The Blue Oval is taking electrification seriously. Stateside, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is cooking up a sales storm, while the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning are already showing the world that commercial vehicles and electric propulsion can, in fact, go together. Thinking ahead, Jim Farley recently announced the brand's intentions to split its ICE and EV departments. Separating the two, says the CEO, will allow the Ford Model e division to compete with Tesla.
CARS
RideApart

Next-Gen Ola Electric Scooter To Boast Extreme Fast Charging Tech

Ola Electric has been making waves in the EV industry both in its home country of India and around the world. The startup presented the world with some lofty goals. Among which includes a vast network of fast chargers in India called the Hypercharger network, which would consist of more than 100,000 charging stations. On top of that, it also aims to be the biggest EV maker on the planet, producing 2,000,000 electric vehicles per year.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Dealers Annoyed With Price of EV Charger Installs

As the industry continues struggling with its planned swap to electric vehicles, we’ve seen plenty of framing suggesting dealer networks are only too happy to participate. But it’s usually juxtaposed with articles indicating that pushback exists, typically whenever the metaphorical rubber meets the road. This month provided several premium examples stemming from the National Automobile Dealers Association Expo (NADA Show 2022) held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
CARS
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy