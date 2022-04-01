ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois House Democrats pass measure protecting providers of abortion-related medical services

By GRACE KINNICUTT Capitol News Illinois
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus were joined by Planned Parenthood officials at a news conference Thursday to tout actions they say reaffirm women’s reproductive rights. House Democrats passed House Bill 1464, which prevents the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from being...

Comments / 0

