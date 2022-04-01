ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

COVID-19 Friday report: 859 new cases, 22 more deaths in Virginia

By DOUG THOMPSON
Blue Ridge Muse
 1 day ago

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of...

www.blueridgemuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 13 additional deaths, 222 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second day in a row, West Virginia’s County Alert System map shows all counties green, indicating low infection rates associated with the COVID-19 virus. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 17, 2022, there are currently...
HUNTINGTON, WV
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Galax, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Radford, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Salem, VA
Daily Mail

Virginia newspaper editor discovered his breaking news reporter had been killed in shooting after repeatedly trying to contact her because he wanted her to cover the crime

An editor for a Virginia newspaper found out his reporter was shot dead outside a bar when he tried to contact her to cover the shooting. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who worked as a breaking news reporter for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage at around 1:55 am in the 300 block of Granby Street.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
The Independent

Convoy leader tells truckers to ‘flood 911’ with calls after complaints of rude Beltway drivers

The leader of the truck convoy currently camped out in Hagerstown, Maryland called on his followers to "flood 911" with calls about angry drivers if the Maryland State Police don't help them. Brian Brase, the Ohio trucker organising the protesters, fielded complaints after one of the drivers claimed he took a day off driving after a group of girls flipped him the middle finger. “We go around the Beltway, birds are flying. Birds are flying everywhere. That’s the kind of people that live up there,” a driver said, according toThe Daily Beast's Zach Petrizzo, who has been following developments...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases
Salon

Truckers protesting mask orders are now experiencing Covid-like symptoms

A supporter of US President Donald Trump decorates his truck before a Trump Train rally in Harlingen, Texas (MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images) Some of the truckers driving around suburban Washington, D.C, have developed a cough while protesting coronavirus safety measures. Participants in the so-called "People's Convoy" have come down...
HARLINGEN, TX
Popculture

Rapper Goonew Reportedly Murdered in Maryland

DMV rapper Goonew (born Markelle Morrow) was reportedly shot and killed on Friday in District Heights, Maryland. According to a tweet from Prince George's Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 5:40 pm. "At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

People’s Convoy: DC truckers to pack up and leave town after three weeks of protest

The People’s Convoy of trucks protesting Covid-19 mandates that have largely been lifted is to pack up and leave the Washington, DC region.After three weeks of circling the Beltway around the nation’s capital with forays into the city to be stuck behind someone riding a bike and have abuse hurled at them by residents, the truckers are planning to return to California.Co-organiser Mike Landis announced on Sunday night the group would begin its journey back across the country in the coming days, The Daily Beast reports.“So what I want to know is, what do you think about heading to...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inside Nova

Four MS-13 gang members convicted for attempted murders in Bristow, Manassas

A federal jury convicted four Northern Virginia MS-13 gang members Thursday for drug distribution, racketeering, and their roles in two attempted murders in Prince William County in 2019. According to court records and evidence presented during a three-week trial, Roberto Cruz Moreno, 22, of Woodbridge, and Marvin Torres, 21, of...
MANASSAS, VA
DCist

Metro’s 8000-Series Trains Will Be Built In Maryland

Hitachi Rail, the company contracted to build Metro’s newest 8000-series trains, will open a factory in Hagerstown, Maryland. The $70 million factory will create a total of more than 1,300 jobs in the region, bringing in more than $350 million annually for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, according to a statement released by Hitachi on Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Axios

5 fetuses found in D.C. home after indictment in clinic blockade

Five fetuses were removed on Wednesday from a Washington, D.C. home reportedly tied to a woman indicted with eight others for obstructing access to an abortion clinic. Driving the news: Police raided the home on a quiet block of Capitol Hill row houses after a tip about bio-hazardous material in a basement. Police say the fetuses were collected by the D.C. medical examiner on 6th Street SE, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy