Who is Ade Adepitan? Paralympian and presenter

By James Orr
 2 days ago
ADE Adepitan has become a well known face on the box, thanks to his long career as a sportsman and commentator.

He is also a Paralympic hero and basketball player.

Ade Adepitan, is a Paralympian and television presenter Credit: Getty

Who is Ade Adepitan?

Born in Nigeria, 49-year-old Ade contracted polio aged just six months and eventually lost the use of his left leg.

He moved to East London when he was three.

Over the years he has become a popular TV presenter and pundit.

He was awarded an MBE for service to disability sport in 2005.

When did Ade Adepitan compete in the Paralympics?

During his wheelchair basketball career, he was a member of the Great Britain team that won bronze at the 2004 Summer Paralympics.

Adepitan was one of the main presenters of the London 2012 Paralympics on Channel 4 and again four years later in Rio.

He also worked as a presenter on the BBC for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, in 2017.

Adepitan also hosts BBC Children in Need.

What other TV shows has he presented?

Ade was a judge on Dancing On Wheels in 2010, in which six couples competed to enter the Wheelchair Dance Sport European Championships.

In 2019, Adepitan headed a new four-part series for BBC Two called Africa With Ade Adepitan.

He acted in CBBC series Desperados as wheelchair basketball coach, Baggy Awolowo.

He was a main presenter on Channel 4 for the London 2012 Paralympic Games as well as 2016 and 2020.

#Paralympian#2016 Summer Paralympics#Paralympic Games#Channel 4#Bbc Children#Cbbc
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
374K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
