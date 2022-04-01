Tom Parker death news latest – Fans in tears at The Wanted star’s brave response to his kids growing up without him

THE Wanted's Tom Parker vowed to beat an inoperable brain tumour in order to live as long as possible to see his children grow up.

The singer, 33, passed away on Wednesday afternoon after he was diagnosed with "inoperable" glioblastoma in October 2020.

Tom rose to fame as a member of chart-topping boy band The Wanted but revealed he had stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020.

But the star fought hard to prolong his life by taking up pioneering treatment to slow the tumour down - and gave an inspirational answer when asked if he accepted they may grow up without their dad around.

He told OK! magazine: "No, because I’m going to be here, I’m going to fight this."

His dedicated wife Kelsey added: "We have to stay positive. The prognosis is based on much older people, as this usually affects those 50-plus.

"Tom is a young, otherwise fit and healthy guy and he has a much better chance of fighting this and benefiting from some of the new treatments out there."

Read our Tom Parker blog below for the latest updates...

Tom Parker’s wife releases statement

Kelsey wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

Pictured: Tom Parker with his wife & children

Tom’s wife Kelsey tonight revealed the terrible news that Tom had died surrounded by his family.

The Wanted star leaves behind children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, as well as his wife Kelsey.

Tom’s final post to ‘dream team’ Wanted bandmates

TOM Parker’s final post two days ago stands as a heartbreaking tribute to his bandmates in The Wanted.

The singer, whose death aged 33 from brain cancer was revealed today, called them his “Dream Team ❤️”.

The poignant picture shows Tom onstage with Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes.

They are shown on top of a platform with Tom in the centre sat on a throne in a pair of dark glasses.

The Wanted bandmate Max, 33, replied to the post writing simply: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One emotional fan wrote: “No one else will ever come even close. Dream team then, now and forever ♥️.”

Tory MP ‘remembers’ brave Tom Parker

Conservative MP Derek Thomas (St Ives) told the Commons he would support amendment 29 and took a moment to “just remember” The Wanted star Tom Parker, who died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Mr Thomas said: “I rise to speak in support of the amendment 29 and in the context of brain tumours and those who suffer brain tumours, can I just take a moment to reflect today that Tom Parker, the member of The Wanted, who has done so much work to raise the awareness of brain tumours, work with the APPG that I chair, died day of his brain tumour. I just want to take a moment to just remember him, his family and the two young ones that he has left behind.”

The MP for St Ives stressed “every brain tumour patient, whether living with a high or low-grade brain tumour, should have access to a CNS (clinical nurse specialist) or keyworker as recommended by Nice (The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence)”.

He added: “However, the workforce is incredibly stressed. And despite doing everything possible to deliver high quality care, there aren’t enough staff to give every patient the support they need.”

‘You’ve made us so proud’

Kelsey’s last post to Tom was a picture of him seated on a throne surrounded by Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes.

Kelsey wrote: “That’s my husband ❤️✌️ You’ve made us so proud. Love you @tomparkerofficial.”

Kelsey, 32, shared the message on Instagram after he appeared on stage with his The Wanted bandmates.

The Wanted previously took hiatus but reformed for Tom

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles including U.K. No. 1s All Time Low and “Glad You Came.

The members went their separate ways in 2014 after releasing three albums.

However the band reunited for a September 2021 concert organised by Parker at London’s Royal Albert Hall to support cancer charities

Brave Tom opened up about illness in tell-all documentary

Opening up about his illness last October, hopeful Tom expressed a goal to be cancer-free by March.

And he also bravely spoke about his fear of death in a heartbreaking Channel 4 documentary, Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Breaking down in tears on camera, he said: “Scared is an understatement. I was petrified. I couldn’t stop thinking about death, is the honest truth.”

Later, Tom was shown lying on his bed and crying into his hands.

He added: “It’s so hard to think about the future, because I genuinely don’t know what it holds any more.”

Joe McElderry pays tribute to late star

Singer Joe McElderry has paid tribute to The Wanted star Tom Parker who has died aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

McElderry, who won The X-Factor in 2009, tweeted: “So very very sad ?? life can be cruel!”

“My thoughts to his family and friends”.

Tom revealed a draft for his memoir before passing

Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, and in October 2020 went public with his diagnosis.

Last week, he revealed a draft cover for his memoir, and shared a sweet video flipping through pages of a book, which contained photographs of Tom and his family.

In a caption alongside the post, he revealed: “Hi, I’m Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that’s battling brain cancer.

“My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It’s a book about living. It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what.”

‘Tom loved touring – he was an absolute rockstar’

A close friend told The Sun: “You might have thought Tom would opt for something by The Wanted but Oasis’ Live Forever sums him up perfectly – he was a rockstar and that’s how he wants to be remembered.”

“Tom loved touring – he was an absolute rockstar and determined to join the boys on stage. He was enjoying playing two songs a night and was doing well performing but it really took it out of him,” the source added

“We all noticed how quickly Tom deteriorated during the tour but he had no regrets – he really wanted to do it.”

‘Our hearts are broken’

Sharing the devastating news about her husband last night, Kelsey told The Sun: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end.”

Tom was ‘doing well’ but ‘quickly deteriorated’ says close family friend

Sun exclusive by Amy Brookbanks and Jack White

Tom Parker was doing “really well” amid his heartbreaking battle with cancer – but quickly deteriorated after going on tour, a close family friend has revealed.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically passed away today aged 33 after a battle with cancer and defying doctors who initially gave him 18 months to live in 2020.

A source said: “Tom loved touring – he was an absolute rockstar and determined to join the boys on stage.

“He was enjoying playing two songs a night and was doing well performing but it really took it out of him.

“We all noticed how quickly Tom deteriorated during the tour but he had no regrets – he really wanted to do it.”

Take That’s Howard Donald pays tribute

Howard Donald from Take That sent his condolences to the family of The Wanted star Tom Parker.

He tweeted: “So young and so sad. RIP @TomParker from @thewanted.

“Strength and love to his family.”

Tom Parker passed away surrounded by family and friends

The Wanted star Tom Parker reportedly died surrounded by close friends and family.

The news comes 17 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Famous names from the worlds of music and TV are sharing tributes after the news was announced via a statement on his band’s social media accounts.

'Rest well, brother'

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes has described his bandmate Tom Parker as "the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet" following his death from cancer.

The singer died aged 33 on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Sykes, 28, shared a video of the boyband's last performance together in Liverpool earlier this month, which came as part of their delayed reunion tour.

The group - Parker, Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness - are seen rising on to the stage and performing their 2012 song Gold Forever.

He captioned the post: "I can't begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago that will stay with me forever.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today.

"Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I'm so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers.

"He was the reason that the band came back together and the last 6 months have been the greatest pleasure of my life.

"Our lives will never be the same. Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother."

GMB’s Susanna Reid reacts to the ‘cruel’ death of Tom

EMOTIONAL host Susanna Reid has reacted to the “cruel” death of The Wanted’s Tom Parker – just four months after he was last on Good Morning Britain.

The 50-year-old paid tribute to the star, 33, who lost his battle with brain cancer yesterday.

Speaking on the breakfast show this morning, Susanna spoke of her memories about meeting Tom after he reunited with The Wanted amid his illness.

“It was very notable how much The Wanted cared for him behind the scenes,” said Susanna.

“Even though he still had lots of energy and was smiling and laughing they really had that arm around him the whole time.

“We really are so sad about Tom. Tragically young, 33 years old, incredibly cruel what has happened to him.

“We send our love to the band, to the team around them and especially to Kelsey and the children.”

Dame Arlene Philips remembers ‘sweetheart’ Tom Parker

Choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips has paid tribute to The Wanted star Tom Parker.

Parker died from cancer yesterday at the age of 33.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Dame Arlene said: “He worked so hard, he was phenomenal.”

The 78-year-old added: “He seemed to be able to battle through anything and everything, and he cast it aside in a way that just shocked me.”

She also extended her sympathy to Parker’s widow, Kelsey Parker, saying: “And his absolutely beautiful wife Kelsey, to lose the dad of her children, her partner, so sweet and kind and loving, the two of them, it would touch your heart just to watch them together and the love for each other.

“It’s a terrible, terrible loss.”

Tom was originally given 18 months to live

The star was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 and given just 18 months to live.

But brave Tom beat the odds after undergoing several gruelling rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions.

Just last week Tom announced he had written a heartbreaking book about his battle.

Tom’s family and kids spent precious time with star during final days

In his final days, Kelsey, Tom’s children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, and all Tom’s immediate family got to spend precious time with him.

“They made sure he knew in no uncertain terms just how much they, and everyone, loved him,” our source explained to the Sun.

“In amongst all the tears, there was lots of laughter and smiling as everyone remembered the good times too.

“There are memories with Tom that they will all treasure forever.”

Tom was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer glioblastoma in October 2020 and has bravely fought since then.

He recently joined his The Wanted bandmates on their UK tour, performing on a throne each night to huge cheers from the crowds.

Tom Parker tirelessly campaigned for better treatments

Parker used his platform to campaign for better treatments for those suffering brain traumas.

He told an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours in December: "I'm staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year but, for decades on end, they haven't found better treatments let alone a cure for brain tumours.

"Why is it taking so long for clinical trials to come through?"

Tom Parker’s incredible battle against the odds

Tom revealed in October 2020 that he had an inoperable stage 4 glioblastoma – which doctors described as “the worst case scenario”.

The star had been undergoing treatment in Spain that meant he was forced to pull out of the start of the boyband’s UK tour.

But he did make an appearance at the later dates where he performed while sitting on a throne.

Before the end of each show, his bandmates Max George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuinness welcomed him to the stage.

Nathan, 28, told the crowd: “Give it up for Tom Parker” as the crowd erupted in rapturous applause.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey shares unseen pic of couple on wedding day

TOm Parker's heartbroken widow Kelsey has shared previously unseen snaps of the couple's life together.

The heartbrekaing image shows the pair enjoying a dance on their wedding day.

The couple announced their engagement in 2016 and married in a romantic ceremony at Ridge Farm in Surrey in July 2018.

Tom's wife shares unseen video of him

TOM Parker's wife Kelsey has shared a sweet unseen video of them dancing at a boozy party as she paid tribute to her late husband.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram stories to repost the video shared by her close friend of the couple as she remembered the star.

Kelsey, 31, and Tom could be seen dancing together on a dance floor as he pulled down her top to reveal her chest in the hilarious clip.

Dancing to Eve hit Who's That Girl, the late boy band singer could be seen sticking out his tongue as he danced with his wife.

Meanwhile, Kelsey kept her hand around The Wanted star's waist as they moved around together on the floor, trying to kiss his cheek.

Shared by a close friend of the couple, the pal had captioned the series of posts documenting the pair's relationship: "A true love story."

James Argent: Tom Parker helped me through tough times

JAMES Argent has paid tribute to his close friend Tom Parker, thanking him for seeing him through "tough times".

James, 34, shared the emotional tribute with his social media fans, writing that he was "so grateful" for everything Tom had done for him.

Alongside a selfie of the pair smiling, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder, the reality TV penned: "Tom was such a Kind, Caring & Fun person.

"A truly Lovely and Beautiful man who was so Strong & Positive. I’m so grateful for all the memories I have with you & the quality time we spent together."

He went on to share a series of photos of the pair together, including at his daughter's baby shower and on fun nights out together.

"You & Kelsey have been great friends to me," James continued. "All those video calls and advice you gave me really helped me through tough times.

"You & Kelsey are the definition of soulmates, the most solid & perfectly matched couple I’ve ever known."

"Your beautiful children will know how much of a legend their Dad was," the TV star signed off. "I miss & love you mate."

Nathan Sykes: Our lives will never be the same

TOM Parker's The Wanted bandmate Nathan Sykes has said "our lives will never be the same" as he shared an unseen backstage video of his "brother".

Nathan, 28, posted a special video of the band performing their 2012 hit Gold Forever during their recent reunion tour.

Alongside the clip, the singer wrote a lengthy caption to show how much his dear friend meant to him.

Nathan said: "I can’t begin to express how I feel right now.

"This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago that will stay with me forever.

"I wasn’t sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today.

"Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I’m so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers.

"He was the reason that the band came back together and the last 6 months have been the greatest pleasure of my life.

"Our lives will never be the same …

"Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world.

"I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother."