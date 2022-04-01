Draft an Identity: The Fantasy Football Texans

This week the Texans Wire has explored the concept of the Houston Texans using their first four picks to amplify one portion of their roster. The idea that the Texans could choose a brand new identity by virtue of resource allocation towards a specific cause.

Each have pointed towards a hypothetical that would truly aid Houston. Learning to run the ball after years of ineptitude. Preparing for a pass heavy AFC and years of competition against young, elite quarterbacks. Building around quarterback Davis Mills to ensure a proper evaluation during the 2022 season. Going all-in to stop the defining faces of the AFC South in Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor.

After a week of practical ideas and legitimate strategies, it is time to have some fun; to embrace absurdity. What if Houston fully committed to playing Madden? There is speculation that offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton will be a coach next off-season and he was largely considered the best offensive coordinator of the past few months. What if Houston drafted with the intent to let Pep cook?

If general manager Nick Caserio drafted only to put together a fantasy-football-esque, explosive offense, one that could finish in the top-10 in the NFL with a top-15 fantasy player at every position, what would it look like?

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) — QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Sorry, Houston fans. If the Texans wanted to have an elite offense with the way the league is trending, it would have to start with raising their ceiling at quarterback. Mills has flashed good NFL arm strength and a surprising level of mobility compared to the tape he put together in college.

Willis is on a whole other level.

Willis would enter the NFL as one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league. Hamilton would immediately be able to employ some run-option designs, more RPO, and take further advantage of rolling the pocket with the Liberty product’s legs. Willis arm strength would open up even more of the field with the type of windows he’s able to hit.

The quarterback prospect is as raw as they come, but he’s teeming with athleticism and clearly has multiple new levels to unlock. Hamilton, after getting the best from Justin Herbert and Mills, would be the perfect man to do that.

Round 1 (No. 13 overall) — WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

It is just so unfortunate that Williams tore his ACL this past season. The Alabama receiver was shredding the SEC and appeared en route to be the next great Crimson Tide offensive product to enter the draft. Although still a first-round lock, now analysts have been left to debate his injury return timeframe in addition to his size.

For Houston to have the vertical offense described in this article, Williams is still perfect.

He has some of the best speed in the draft to take the top off of defenses and Tyreek Hill-esque playmaking ability. His presence on the field would open up things for Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins and allow for the cheap, 3-5 play touchdown drives that are a big part of winning games in today’s NFL. Willis to Williams would be a combination for years to come.

Round 2 (No. 37 overall) — WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

To be clear, this pick is not an indictment on the previously mentioned Collins. The second-year wide receiver should still have an excellent chance to take steps forward in 2022. However, in today’s league, you really can’t have too many receivers. They’ve transitioned from a nice accessory piece to a true part of the winning formula in the rules of today’s NFL.

Watson is a unique prospect. His post-draft process has included a 4.28 40-time at the combine and absolutely dominating Power 5 competition at the Senior Bowl. The 6-4 receiver has the chance to become a dominant NFL wideout and win in a variety of ways as he learns the nuances of the professional game. With Watson in Houston, Hamilton has 4 legitimate wideouts to attack opposing defensive backfields and create matchup nightmares for defenses.

Advantage: Pep

Round 3 (No. 68 overall) — RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

Walker is the cherry on top to the previous three picks. While Willis allows for offensive innovation and Watson and Williams are scheme killing receivers, the Michigan State running back plays a different role: keeping the defense honest.

Walker’s hard-nosed running and between the tackles style would force defenders to stay in the box and create a legitimate running threat in combination with Willis. He’s the perfect threat to keep defensive coordinators awake at night trying to figure out how to contain both himself and Willis, while accounting for the possibility of an RPO. Anything that Walker doesn’t do well right now could be handled by Rex Burkhead (read: passing downs) as he takes a few weeks to get a handle on those things at the NFL level.

Would any of this actually work?

The 4 W’s: Willis, Williams, Watson, Walker may not lead to many real life W’s for the Texans. However, the offense would certainly be far more explosive than it currently projects in 2022 and the team probably more fun.