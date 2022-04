NASA is planning to send astronauts to Mars in the 2030s. The astronauts will be exposed to an extended period of microgravity throughout the three-year mission, which will lead them to lose bone mass. However, scientists have discovered transgenic lettuce that generates a hormone that stimulates bone growth. Someday, astronauts may be able to grow lettuce in space and prevent bone loss simply by eating a large salad. Furthermore, the lettuce may aid in the prevention of osteoporosis in resource-limited locations on Earth, according to experts.

