BOSTON (AP) — After a 15-year career in which he etched his name on the Stanley Cup and the Vezina Trophy, Tuukka Rask is focusing now on avoiding the rink. “Don’t even go there. Not yet,” the retired Bruins goalie said Thursday night when asked if his daughters had taken up hockey. “They’re into dance and whatnot. If I have to go and spend my days at hockey rinks, so be it. But not really at the top of my list.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO