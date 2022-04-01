Best of the best: Cal to compete in NCAA Regional Semifinals
By Mia Wachtel
There eventually comes a point in any competition where the contenders are more than just any player or team — they’re the best of the best. After all, to be a part of the upper crust requires the skill, strength and determination to overcome the tumultuous and hurdle-stricken competition road. With...
Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
Oregon State has landed a fifth high school recruit for its 2022 men’s basketball signing class as Bay Area point guard Jordan Pope committed to the Beavers. The 6-foot, 165-pound Napa, Calif. guard announced his commitment on social media Wednesday. Pope, who attended Prolific Prep, had reported offers from...
Ryan Rapp, an Australia native who spent three years as a reserve guard and fan favorite at Washington State, has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. Verbal Commits reported over Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Rapp will be seeking an opportunity elsewhere as a graduate transfer. The...
Life can be full of close calls. And in these moments, things may not go your way. To come out on top, it’s important to pull yourself together. That is exactly what No. 14 Cal women’s tennis did against No. 17 USC and No. 5 Pepperdine. The Bears...
It was a breezy day in West Valley City, Utah, and the stage was set for the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships. With the conference title and postseason seeding on the line, eight teams entered Maverik Center on March 19 ready to put on a show and notch a strong final score before NCAA regionals. After a contentious early afternoon session featuring UCLA, Washington, Arizona and Stanford, the top four seeded teams hit the floor to duke it out: Cal, Utah, Arizona State and Oregon State. With each team vying to be crowned the conference champion, the energy that ran rampant throughout the second session was remarkable. The stands gleaming red and the occasional non-Ute color filled the arena with roars of support and excitement, as teams flipped from one event to the next. Yet despite the noise and inevitable chaos of an event as grand as the Pac-12 championships, the Bears kept their focus and stayed within their “Bear bubble,” ultimately finishing second behind the fierce home team.
EUGENE — Oregon softball opens what is shaping up to be one of the most grueling Aprils in program history tonight at No. 3 UCLA. The No. 13 Ducks (24-5, 4-2 Pac-12) play 15 of their next 16 games against teams currently in the top 25, including 13 straight against teams who played in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Tonight’s series opener (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with the Bruins (28-3, 6-0) is the first of nine games this month for UO against teams in the RPI top 20 and 15 in the top 35.
The doughnut chain announced this week that customers can redeem a dozen free doughnuts — yes, an entire dozen — if either of the upcoming college basketball championship games is “decided by a dozen” points.
Oklahoma City’s RIVERSPORT Rapids whitewater center has been selected as the site for the 2026 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Championships. It will be the first time for the event to be held in North America in more than a decade. “Aside from the Olympic Games, this...
In a season littered with blowout victories, offensive fireworks and high-scoring slugfests, the Oregon State Beavers found themselves in the middle of an old fashioned pitchers’ duel Friday night. And it didn’t end well. The Stanford Cardinal neutralized the Beavers’ potent offense and spoiled Cooper Hjerpe’s historic night...
EUGENE — Oregon takes its Pac-12 leading offense on the road to UCLA to face the top pitching staff in the conference. The No. 20 Ducks (18-7, 7-2 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 in batting average, hits, home runs and slugging percentage and are second in runs scored. The Bruins (16-8, 3-3) lead the conference in ERA (2.48), strikeouts (260) and has given up a league-low 11 home runs.
PHOENIX, Ariz. – The woes in WAC play continued for NM State baseball on Friday night against Grand Canyon as the Aggies fell 2-0. Earlier in the week, Grand Canyon found itself receiving votes in the NCBWA poll as a top team nationally.
Brandon Dieter led off the game for NM State with a single and the Aggies left the bases loaded in the first inning
...
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) — For the Jayhawk faithful, traveling with the Jayhawks sounds like a dream too good to be true. But for Andover native Colin Wreath, it’s reality. Wreath is a senior at KU as a trombone player for the Jayhawks band. He has traveled just about everywhere the basketball team has gone […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. – After allowing touchdowns on successive offensive possessions to open the contest, the Pirates’ defense responded in strong fashion to control the remainder of East Carolina’s second spring scrimmage Saturday morning on Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Starting quarterback Holton Ahlers engineered a 21-play, 97-yard scoring drive that was capped by a one-yard […]
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit naplesislandcarwash.com to learn more. Two titans of the NCAA men’s volleyball world will meet tonight and tomorrow at Walter Pyramid, as No. 2 Long Beach State hosts No. 4 Hawaii for a pair of Big West matches. The first is tonight at 7 p.m.
The Oregon State baseball team has revealed very few warts. The lineup is one of the deepest and most productive in the nation. The defense boasts the third-best fielding percentage in the nation. Ace left-hander Cooper Hjerpe might just be the best Friday stater in the nation. But after 24...
When you think of Cal men’s soccer, you think of Kevin Grimes. After retiring in February, the now-former head coach left a gaping vacancy for the first time in 22 years. Enter Leonard Griffin. On Thursday, March 31, Jim Knowlton, Cal’s athletic director, announced Griffin’s hiring. The...
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field reopened last year, and although the renovated venue hosted several meets in 2021 including the Olympic Trials, COVID-19 restrictions made events look a lot different. Fast-forward a year and this weekend's Hayward Premiere will be the first meet for the University of Oregon where...
