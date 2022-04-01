Best of the best: Cal to compete in NCAA Regional Semifinals

It was a breezy day in West Valley City, Utah, and the stage was set for the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships. With the conference title and postseason seeding on the line, eight teams entered Maverik Center on March 19 ready to put on a show and notch a strong final score before NCAA regionals. After a contentious early afternoon session featuring UCLA, Washington, Arizona and Stanford, the top four seeded teams hit the floor to duke it out: Cal, Utah, Arizona State and Oregon State. With each team vying to be crowned the conference champion, the energy that ran rampant throughout the second session was remarkable. The stands gleaming red and the occasional non-Ute color filled the arena with roars of support and excitement, as teams flipped from one event to the next. Yet despite the noise and inevitable chaos of an event as grand as the Pac-12 championships, the Bears kept their focus and stayed within their “Bear bubble,” ultimately finishing second behind the fierce home team.

1 DAY AGO