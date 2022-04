An insane optical illusion has left internet users completely baffled as an image appears to move as you scroll.The unusual image was shared on Reddit by someone who goes by the username u/Eatvaca64 with the title, “You got BAMBOOzeld”.In the picture, there are eight green columns that appear to look like sticks of bamboo. Above them are the words, “Drunk pandas” as the sticks somehow seem to move when you scroll up and down the image, or stare for a while.The bizarre moving image does give the viewer the impression of being intoxicated, hence the “drunk pandas” caption.People in the...

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO