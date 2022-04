Remember those delicious Orange Julius drinks you could find at the mall? Well today Michelle Oliver joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to make their own. Inspired by a conversation on the show late last week, a viewer, Carolyn from Brighton, sent in a recipe to recreate the drink. We had to try it out, and brought these ingredients in studio to blend up something delicious:

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO