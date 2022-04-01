ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesut Ozil's torrid ending at Arsenal was due to the departure of his 'favourite' team-mate Santi Cazorla, and he was 'not the same' after the 'smart' Spaniard left, claims the fallen star's agent

Mesut Ozil's dramatic decline in his final years at Arsenal was due to the departure of his 'favourite' player Santi Cazorla, according to the German's agent.

Having joined the Gunners in 2013 as one of the highest-profile players in the world, Ozil experienced a stunning fall from grace in north London towards the end of his time there.

The playmaker did not make a single appearance for the club in his final nine months before eventually leaving for Fenerbache in January 2021. He became a source of anger for many Arsenal fans as he was the club's best paid player in that time on an enormous £350,000 per week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zcpX_0ewcjrnN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19w0Zr_0ewcjrnN00
Ozil's (left) agent Ertuk Sogut said the German was 'not the same' after Cazorla (right) left

Despite enduring a torrid final few years, Ozil won three FA Cups with Arsenal, scoring 44 goals and providing an impressive 77 assists over his eight years at the club.

However, his agent Erkut Sogut has offered one big reason for why Ozil declined so significantly at Arsenal to the point of being frozen out by Mikel Arteta: Cazorla's departure.

‘He had Santi for a while and he loved him. I think probably one of his most favourite players,’ Sogut told AFTV.

‘Mesut is a smart, intelligent player, he reads the game and he is always looking. He loves to play with intelligent players.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0iIG_0ewcjrnN00
Ozil (left), Cazorla (fourth left) and others celebrate winning the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2015

Cazorla was beloved by Gunners fans for his talent and work ethic in the heart of Arsenal's midfield. But his career has been blighted by injuries, with Cazorla close to giving up completely after undergoing eight surgeries on an achilles injury in 2017.

Eventually the Spaniard left Arsenal in 2018, moving back to Villarreal for two seasons before joining Qatari club Al Sadd in 2020.

Sogut suggested that Ozil played his best football in partnership with Cazorla, whose tireless work in midfield and ability to pick a pass allowed the German to flourish higher up the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pM4p_0ewcjrnN00
Ozil, 33, has been frozen out once again in his career, this time at Turkish club Fenerbahce

‘If you’re a No 10 the one in front of you and the one behind you, a good striker and good No 6 who cleans it up and sees you and plays you the ball so you can give the final pass,' Sogut said.

‘Santi is very smart, very intelligent and has great technique and that suited Mesut a lot to have him behind him.

‘When Santi left you could see it wasn’t the same any more, right away it changed.’

Ozil's fortunes have not fared much better since leaving Arsenal. The 33-year-old has once again been frozen out of the first-team squad, this time at Fenerbahce, and in a familiar tale has insisted he will not leave the club.

