ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

This Is the Best Selling Country Music Album of All Time

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oM0KA_0ewcjp1v00 Country music grew out of folk songs, spirituals, blues, and other traditional forms. The first commercial country music recordings - a couple of fiddle instrumentals - were made in 1922, with the first country song with lyrics following the next year. The genre's popularity surged over the next decade and today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America.

Garth Brooks, one of the biggest stars in country music, has sold 157 million albums so far in his career. His top-selling effort, and the best-selling country music album of all time, is “Double Live,” released Nov. 4, 1997.

Even people who do not listen to country music have most likely heard of the Grand Ole Opry, the temple for country music artists, many of whom started their careers there. The Grand Ole Opry is in Nashville, Tennessee, often called “Music City.”

To determine the best-selling country albums of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on certified U.S. album sales from the Record Industry Association of America . Albums identified as country by the RIAA or that have charted on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart were ranked based on lifetime U.S. unit sales. Data on certification also came from the RIAA. Historical chart data used to determine performance on the Billboard 200 was collected October 2021.

The list of best-selling albums is mostly dominated by albums from the 1990s and 2000s, though there are also some more recent records. The ‘90s and ‘00s were a golden era for country stars. Legends like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain pumped out megahits throughout the period. ( These are the 50 greatest country music stars of all time. )

Taylor Swift also scored several hits with her modern fusion of country and pop. While the sounds of the ‘90s and ‘00s have transformed country music, it is very much a living and growing genre. ( These are the best movies for country music fans. )

It is impossible for a country album to post huge sales if it does not top the sales charts for several weeks - or in a few cases, for many months. Garth Brooks’s “Double Live” album, which sold 21 million copies, spent 56 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, five of them in the top position. Garth Brooks also dominates the list of best-selling albums, placing a dozen in the top 60.

Click here to see the best selling country albums of all tim e

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIkJC_0ewcjp1v00

60. Hank Williams Jr., "Greatest Hits"
> Release date: September 17, 1982
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: October 2, 2003
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 152 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biEUD_0ewcjp1v00

59. Alabama, "For The Record: 41 Number One Hits"
> Release date: August 25, 1998
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: June 19, 2003
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 13 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 33

ALSO READ: The 50 Most Popular Country Music Stars Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehhZS_0ewcjp1v00

58. Garth Brooks, "Scarecrow"
> Release date: November 13, 2001
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: January 26, 2006
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qQBg_0ewcjp1v00

57. Alabama, "Greatest Hits"
> Release date: January 27, 1986
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: April 1, 1996
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 24 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CF4i_0ewcjp1v00

56. Reba McEntire, "Greatest Hits Volume Two"
> Release date: September 28, 1993
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: August 10, 1998
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 5 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsFBk_0ewcjp1v00

55. Willie Nelson, "Stardust"
> Release date: April 19, 1978
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: April 20, 2002
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 30 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 117

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDXNH_0ewcjp1v00

54. Wynonna, "Wynonna"
> Release date: March 31, 1992
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: January 10, 1997
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 4 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 86

ALSO READ: Best Movies for Country Music Fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjt9V_0ewcjp1v00

53. Randy Travis, "Always & Forever"
> Release date: May 5, 1987
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: August 7, 1996
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 19 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 103

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5VSK_0ewcjp1v00

52. Kenny Chesney, "Greatest Hits"
> Release date: September 26, 2000
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: August 9, 2018
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 13 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 105

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5Gj2_0ewcjp1v00

51. Deana Carter, "Did I Shave My Legs For This?"
> Release date: September 3, 1996
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: January 14, 2000
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 10 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNsRh_0ewcjp1v00

50. Waylon Jennings, "Greatest Hits"
> Release date: April 10, 1979
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: March 27, 2002
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 28 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1zEl_0ewcjp1v00

49. Brooks & Dunn, "Hard Workin' Man"
> Release date: February 23, 1993
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: July 23, 2002
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 9 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 99

ALSO READ: 50 Greatest Country Music Stars of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIuJJ_0ewcjp1v00

48. Kenny Rogers, "The Gambler"
> Release date: September 30, 1978
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: August 27, 1997
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 12 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGeWT_0ewcjp1v00

47. Vince Gill, "I Still Believe In You"
> Release date: September 1, 1992
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: May 10, 2000
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 10 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJsxa_0ewcjp1v00

46. Alabama, "Mountain Music"
> Release date: February 25, 1982
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: February 12, 1998
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 14 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 114

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2zDv_0ewcjp1v00

45. Gretchen Wilson, "Here For The Party"
> Release date: May 11, 2004
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: October 20, 2006
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 2 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQaJt_0ewcjp1v00

44. Rascal Flatts, "Feels Like Today"
> Release date: September 28, 2004
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: January 31, 2008
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 105

ALSO READ: Every Country Music Album of the Year Since 1967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdcNm_0ewcjp1v00

43. Bonnie Raitt, "Nick Of Time"
> Release date: March 15, 1989
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: April 3, 1998
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 185

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEns7_0ewcjp1v00

42. Zac Brown Band, "The Foundation"
> Release date: November 18, 2008
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 5 million
> Certification date of 5 millionth album sale: August 8, 2016
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 9 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 294

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeTIr_0ewcjp1v00

41. Alan Jackson, "Greatest Hits Volume II"
> Release date: August 12, 2003
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: April 14, 2005
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 19 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNNJ6_0ewcjp1v00

40. Elvis Presley, "Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits"
> Release date: September 24, 2002
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: March 8, 2018
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 118

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHHDx_0ewcjp1v00

39. The Chicks, "Home"
> Release date: August 27, 2002
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: March 18, 2003
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 56

ALSO READ: Every Country Music Entertainer of the Year Since 1967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K97D0_0ewcjp1v00

38. Tim McGraw, "Greatest Hits"
> Release date: November 21, 2000
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: September 2, 2008
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 4 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 106

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMTHP_0ewcjp1v00

37. Faith Hill, "Faith"
> Release date: April 21, 1998
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: October 6, 2003
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 7 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaMUJ_0ewcjp1v00

36. Alan Jackson, "The Greatest Hits Collection"
> Release date: October 24, 1995
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: October 20, 2006
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 5 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 104

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UuTX_0ewcjp1v00

35. George Strait, "Pure Country (Soundtrack)"
> Release date: September 15, 1992
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: November 10, 1999
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 6 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 129

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyRZv_0ewcjp1v00

34. LeAnn Rimes, "Blue"
> Release date: July 9, 1996
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: March 24, 1999
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 97

ALSO READ: 25 Bizarre Musical Collaborations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUd7n_0ewcjp1v00

33. Tim McGraw, "Not A Moment Too Soon"
> Release date: March 14, 1994
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: October 2, 2008
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VGco_0ewcjp1v00

32. Brooks & Dunn, "Brand New Man"
> Release date: August 13, 1991
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: October 31, 2002
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 10 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 153

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9Dx9_0ewcjp1v00

31. Alan Jackson, "A Lot About Livin' (And A Little 'Bout Love)"
> Release date: September 30, 1992
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: July 16, 1995
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 13 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 122

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpyqA_0ewcjp1v00

30. Taylor Swift, "Speak Now"
> Release date: October 25, 2010
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 6 million
> Certification date of 6 millionth album sale: December 11, 2017
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 6 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qz4zJ_0ewcjp1v00

29. Eagles, "Long Road Out Of Eden"
> Release date: October 30, 2007
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 7 million
> Certification date of 7 millionth album sale: January 7, 2008
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 75

ALSO READ: This Is the Most Popular Album Every Year Since 1960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1sxg_0ewcjp1v00

28. George Strait, "50 Number Ones"
> Release date: October 5, 2004
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 7 million
> Certification date of 7 millionth album sale: December 13, 2007
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 182

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzfw7_0ewcjp1v00

27. Sheryl Crow, "Tuesday Night Music Club"
> Release date: August 3, 1993
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 7 million
> Certification date of 7 millionth album sale: February 4, 1997
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 3 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUDYj_0ewcjp1v00

26. Taylor Swift, "Red"
> Release date: October 22, 2012
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 7 million
> Certification date of 7 millionth album sale: July 23, 2018
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVJN5_0ewcjp1v00

25. Taylor Swift, "Taylor Swift"
> Release date: October 24, 2006
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 7 million
> Certification date of 7 millionth album sale: December 11, 2017
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 5 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0croLL_0ewcjp1v00

24. George Strait, "Strait Out Of The Box"
> Release date: September 12, 1995
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 8 million
> Certification date of 8 millionth album sale: July 29, 2003
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 43 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 54

ALSO READ: 35 Musicians With Legendarily Long Careers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGig0_0ewcjp1v00

23. Garth Brooks, "Fresh Horses"
> Release date: November 21, 1995
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 8 million
> Certification date of 8 millionth album sale: February 14, 2020
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5Cxr_0ewcjp1v00

22. Faith Hill, "Breathe"
> Release date: November 9, 1999
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 8 million
> Certification date of 8 millionth album sale: April 8, 2003
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 103

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrRIr_0ewcjp1v00

21. Soundtrack, "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"
> Release date: December 5, 2000
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 8 million
> Certification date of 8 millionth album sale: October 10, 2007
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrOoa_0ewcjp1v00

20. Carrie Underwood, "Some Hearts"
> Release date: November 15, 2005
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 8 million
> Certification date of 8 millionth album sale: October 24, 2016
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 157

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCqQ4_0ewcjp1v00

19. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Some Gave All"
> Release date: May 19, 1992
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 9 million
> Certification date of 9 millionth album sale: July 16, 1996
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 17 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 97

ALSO READ: The 50 Most Popular Country Music Stars Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wop9n_0ewcjp1v00

18. John Denver, "John Denver's Greatest Hits"
> Release date: November 15, 1973
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 9 million
> Certification date of 9 millionth album sale: May 23, 2001
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 176

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2M4Z_0ewcjp1v00

17. Patsy Cline, "Patsy Cline's Greatest Hits"
> Release date: February 14, 1973
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 10 million
> Certification date of 10 millionth album sale: September 22, 2005
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: N/A
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALleh_0ewcjp1v00

16. Garth Brooks, "Sevens"
> Release date: November 1, 1997
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 10 million
> Certification date of 10 millionth album sale: November 1, 2006
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APzK7_0ewcjp1v00

15. Garth Brooks, "The Chase"
> Release date: September 14, 1992
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 10 million
> Certification date of 10 millionth album sale: January 23, 2020
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 7 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPo6n_0ewcjp1v00

14. Garth Brooks, "In Pieces"
> Release date: August 31, 1993
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 10 million
> Certification date of 10 millionth album sale: August 14, 2020
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 76

ALSO READ: Best Movies for Country Music Fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thsFm_0ewcjp1v00

13. Garth Brooks, "The Ultimate Hits"
> Release date: November 6, 2007
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 10 million
> Certification date of 10 millionth album sale: September 21, 2016
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 3 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 137

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nicuy_0ewcjp1v00

12. Garth Brooks, "The Hits"
> Release date: December 1, 1994
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 10 million
> Certification date of 10 millionth album sale: November 11, 1998
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 8 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QZz0_0ewcjp1v00

11. Garth Brooks, "Garth Brooks"
> Release date: April 12, 1989
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 10 million
> Certification date of 10 millionth album sale: November 1, 2006
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 13 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 224

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoB2x_0ewcjp1v00

10. Taylor Swift, "Fearless"
> Release date: November 11, 2008
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 10 million
> Certification date of 10 millionth album sale: December 11, 2017
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 11 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 261

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBP2N_0ewcjp1v00

9. Shania Twain, "Up!"
> Release date: November 19, 2002
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 11 million
> Certification date of 11 millionth album sale: September 23, 2004
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 93

ALSO READ: 50 Greatest Country Music Stars of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJitf_0ewcjp1v00

8. The Chicks, "Fly"
> Release date: August 31, 1999
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 11 million
> Certification date of 11 millionth album sale: March 5, 2020
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLXrt_0ewcjp1v00

7. Kenny Rogers, "Kenny Rogers' Greatest Hits"
> Release date: October 18, 1980
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 12 million
> Certification date of 12 millionth album sale: August 27, 1997
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 161

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmWKl_0ewcjp1v00

6. Shania Twain, "The Woman In Me"
> Release date: February 7, 1995
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 12 million
> Certification date of 12 millionth album sale: December 1, 2000
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 5 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 107

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00v77a_0ewcjp1v00

5. The Chicks, "Wide Open Spaces"
> Release date: January 23, 1998
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 13 million
> Certification date of 13 millionth album sale: March 5, 2020
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 4 (for 1 week)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 134

4. Garth Brooks, "Ropin' The Wind"
> Release date: September 2, 1991
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 14 million
> Certification date of 14 millionth album sale: September 23, 1998
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 18 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 132

ALSO READ: Every Country Music Album of the Year Since 1967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0GyB_0ewcjp1v00

3. Garth Brooks, "No Fences"
> Release date: August 27, 1990
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 18 million
> Certification date of 18 millionth album sale: February 14, 2020
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 224

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjo54_0ewcjp1v00

2. Shania Twain, "Come On Over"
> Release date: November 4, 1997
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 20 million
> Certification date of 20 millionth album sale: November 15, 2004
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 151

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3jRQ_0ewcjp1v00

1. Garth Brooks, "Double Live"
> Release date: November 17, 1998
> Certified U.S. unit sales: 21 million
> Certification date of 21 millionth album sale: November 1, 2006
> Peak position on Billboard 200 chart: No. 1 (for 5 weeks)
> Total weeks on Billboard 200 chart: 56

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.

107K+

Followers

65K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow 24/7 Wall St. and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Shania Twain
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Album Sales#Country Music Association#Music Stars#Grand Ole Opry#Tempo#Riaa#Billboard
24/7 Wall St.

18 of the Most Famous Car Brands That No Longer Exist

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures took a toll on U.S. auto sales, which declined 16% in 2020 compared to the previous year. But while most brands will likely recover as the country opens up again, at least one may not.  In the fourth quarter of 2020, just 735 Fiats were sold in the United […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Least Trusted Institution

Year after year and case after case, there is rising evidence of how few major American institutions we trust. Government and politicians are near the top of the list, probably driven by a rise in political polarization. Trust in the media has also fallen on hard times. The trust in people like CBS anchor Walter […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

107K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy