ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today.

Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.

Her new husband Eamonn Goodbrand and the best man, Goodbrand's brother, were also involved in the fight, sparked by a row following a day of heavy drinking at the The Vu wedding venue at Ballencrieff Toll, Bathgate, West Lothian in June 2019.

Ms Lindsay revealed today that she has since 'disinherited' her mother-of-four daughter, ensuring 'she'll get nothing' of what she leaves behind - including two properties and a caravan.

Recalling the moments leading up to the shocking incident, she told the Scottish Sun how the men were slurring their words during their speeches.

'When Eamonn finished he said to me, "Thanks, Mum, for the money". That's all they care about,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zo3K3_0ewcjYDg00
Claire and Eamonn Goodbrand were all smiles at The Vu wedding venue at Ballencrieff Toll, Bathgate, in West Lothian, before a fight broke out on the waterfront lawn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYPR1_0ewcjYDg00
Claire Goodbrand (right), 26, pictured with her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, who she attacked at her wedding in June 2019

'I started getting panicky. My daughter's an only child. I had two properties, a caravan and life insurance. Everything goes to her.'

Ms Lindsay said she was worried that 'they thought they would get everything' if something happened to her.

She added: 'After the wedding I changed all the paperwork and disinherited her so she'll get nothing.'

Ms Lindsay added that she had also been to court to evict her daughter and Eamonn from a property she let them stay in before they tied the knot.

MailOnline revealed yesterday how despite taking Eamonn's name, the couple have been living in separate homes in recent months - though are understood to still see each other.

The Goodbrands are now said to be living apart at two addresses in Glasgow.

After being approached Mr Goodbrand repeatedly told a reporter to 'leave'.

At the separate address a few miles away where she is living, Mrs Goodbrand refused to answer the door.

A neighbour said: 'They don't live together no. They're at separate addresses a few miles apart and have been for a while. But they do still visit each other so it's not clear what the state of the relationship is.'

The 33-year-old groom — a former professional boxer — and his brother Kieran, the best man, joined the brawl after Claire attacked her mother and assaulted Ms Linday's partner, David Boyd, 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRqh8_0ewcjYDg00
The newly married couple as they were released from custody in 2019, having spent their wedding night in separate cells. The fight had spilled out onto the waterfront lawn at their West Lothian venue

The brothers punched and kicked Mr Boyd, pushed their thumbs into his eyes, bit him and grabbed him by the neck.

Kieran Goodbrand also punched and kicked another guest, Garry Brown.

Pictures from the day show the loved-up couple beaming on the dance floor and posing by the water before the violence broke out.

CCTV footage at The Vu wedding venue at Ballencrieff Toll, Bathgate, in West Lothian reportedly captured the fight spilling out onto the waterfront lawn after the couple tied the knot in June 2019.

Police were called and the bride, groom and best man, all from Uddingston, Lanarkshire, were arrested and held in custody.

Earlier this week, the couple as well as their best man all pleaded guilty to assault and injury charges at court.

At Livingston Sheriff Court Mrs Goodbrand pleaded guilty to assaulting her mother to injury.

She admitted repeatedly seizing her mother by the hair and punching and kicking her on the head and body, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head.

She also admitted punching and kicking her mother to the head and body while she was on the ground, striking her on the head with a shoe and seizing her by the neck and restricting her breathing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qlRz_0ewcjYDg00
Eammon Goodbrand assaulted his mother-in-law's partner, and Claire assaulted her mother at the wedding reception in 2019. Pictured together on social media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKseu_0ewcjYDg00
Eamonn and Claire Goodbrand are said to be living apart after their wedding bust-up in July 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLLIk_0ewcjYDg00

Eamonn Goodbrand and his brother, 28, both pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching and kicking Mr Boyd causing severe injury.

The charge states that they caused him to fall to the ground and continued their attack as he lay there.

They admitted pushing their thumbs into Mr Boyd's eyes, biting him on the head and body and repeatedly seizing him by the neck and restricting his breathing, all to his severe injury.

Kieran Goodbrand also admitted assaulting Mr Brown to injury, by punching and kicking him on the head and body.

Sheriff Martin Edington called for criminal justice social work reports on the three and adjourned the case until April 29.

A fourth member of the Goodbrand family, Brendan, 37, pleaded not guilty to two assault charges. These were accepted by the Crown as he had left the venue before the fights started.

The newly married couple had spent their 2019 wedding night in separate cells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiIyr_0ewcjYDg00
Claire Goodbrand, 26, and husband Eamonn, 33, pictured leaving court with his brother Kieran, 28 (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452wdT_0ewcjYDg00
Cherry-Ann Lindsay with partner David Boyd, who was attacked by the groom and best man. They punched and kicked him, pushed their thumbs into his eyes, bit him and grabbed him by the neck. Pictured together on social media

When they were released from custody, the bride was wearing what appeared to be her going-away outfit.

The groom and best man were dressed in prison-issue tracksuits — still wearing their mud-stained wedding shoes, and holding their blue ties.

Professional boxer Eammon Goodbrand, 33, had a plaster on a head injury when he was freed.

His 26-year-old wife was clutching a pink handbag.

Ms Lindsay said that the wedding day felt like 'a sick joke', with her bride daughter 'swearing like a banshee' and the boys 'drinking beer and falling over each other'.

She sensed that there was 'trouble brewing' at the wedding, but did not expect it to escalate.

Ms Lindsay — a self-employed IT finance consultant — said that she is now living at an undisclosed address and does not want to see them.

'I’ve moved away and I don’t want them to know where I am now,' she said.

Comments / 8

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

327K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

142M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

'I saw blood... he continued to just stab Matthew like he was an animal on the floor': Wife tells court how 'smiling neighbour knifed father-of-three to death in parking row'

A heartbroken wife has told a court their neighbour stabbed her husband to death in a parking row 'like he was an animal before he sat on top of him and a lit a triumphant cigarette' outside their Cotswolds home. Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman on their shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I hope they didn't mean to hurt me': Heartbreaking words of Ukrainian girl, nine, after losing an ARM when she was shot by Russians who machine-gunned her family, killing her father

Surgeons in Kyiv had to amputate a nine-year-old girl's arm to save her life after she was shot while fleeing her home. The girl, known only Sasha, is recovering in hospital. She was fleeing from fighting in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel with her father, mother and sister last week when the family car was hit by bullets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boyd
Daily Mail

Nursery worker, 23, who told female bosses she was pregnant a week after starting job wins £25,000 payout after they asked if keeping baby was 'good idea'

A nursery worker who told her female bosses she was pregnant a week after starting her job has won £25,646 after they asked if keeping her baby was a 'good idea'. Darci Topping, 23, was subjected to 'negative inferences' about her pregnancy by her managers at Stepping Stones Nursery in the Lancashire village of Hoddlesden.
WORLD
Nashville News Hub

Young boy was left in tears after two bullies cut his hair in school while their teacher was busy on her laptop; the boy’s parents said their son hasn’t smiled once since losing his hair

The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stiletto#Caravan#Handbag#Bride#Wedding#The Scottish Sun
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

327K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy