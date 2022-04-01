ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On display: Loveland’s Artworks turns 10, Firehouse celebrates printmaking, CU highlights MFA theses

By Christy Fantz
Colorado Daily
 1 day ago

New Country 99.1

Loveland’s Fun 4th of July Plans at North Lake Park for 2022

It's been two long years since folks were able to really celebrate Independence Day in Loveland; so, for 2022, it is on. Food, beer, a Kids Zone, a cornhole tournament, live music, and of course, fireworks. The 2022 plans from the City of Loveland for the 4th of July at North Lake Park include a lot of fun. Who's not ready for fun on the 4th?
LOVELAND, CO
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
ABC4

Utah Pride Center reopens its doors to the public

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Pride Center is excited to announce that they have officially reopened as of April 2. After working virtually for the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Center is pleased to reopen its doors to the public to offer in-person mental health services as well as youth, […]
UTAH STATE

