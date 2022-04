Jorge Masvidal has briefly spoken about his alleged incident with Colby Covington. On Monday, it was revealed that ‘Gamebred’ sucker-punched Covington causing one of his teeth to break. It caught the MMA world by surprise, but Masvidal had said their rivalry was not over and he would still fight him on the street if need be. He did exactly that and later posted a video on social media, seemingly confirming he did what was reported.

NEVADA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO