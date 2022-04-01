ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Sticking around through 2024

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million extension with a team option for a third season Friday. Kelly hasn't been anything special since...

www.cbssports.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

White Sox deal Kimbrel for AJ Pollock

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have acquired veteran outfielder AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. Pollock, 34, batted .297/.355/.536 (114-384) with 27 doubles, a career-high tying 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 53 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 117 games last season, his third […]
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Smacks first spring homer

Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Smith launched his first Cactus League homer in the fourth inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, one of three blasts Arizona hit in that inning. He played all over the outfield in 2021 out of necessity, which exposed him defensively in positions at which he did not have a lot of experience. As such, the Diamondbacks plan to limit him to right field and first base in 2022. Thus far in spring training, he's played five in right, two at first base and one as the designated hitter. He's popped up in multiple spots in the batting order this spring, but Smith will likely slot in at fifth or sixth most games.
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
Person
Merrill Kelly
Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates acquire Josh VanMeter from Diamondbacks for Listher Sosa

The Pirates and Diamondbacks announced a deal sending utilityman Josh VanMeter to Pittsburgh for minor league pitcher Listher Sosa. To clear space on the 40-man roster, Pittsburgh designated outfielder Jared Oliva for assignment. Arizona had designated VanMeter for assignment over the weekend. The 27-year-old is out of minor league option...
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout, Brandon Marsh, and Jo Adell’s time is now following Angels’ Justin Upton announcement

Justin Upton spent the end of 2017 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels, and has played a role in the outfield ever since in Anaheim. That is, until now. The Angels recently announced that they were designating Upton for assignment. The outfielder will make $28 million this season despite the Angels decision to release him. But the fact that the team was willing to cut him even with the immense salary means that the time is now for top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.
#Diamondbacks#Strikeout
NESN

Los Angeles Angels Designate Justin Upton for Assignment

Justin Upton was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Upton was due to make $28 million this season, but the Angels have realized that is a sunk cost and will move on from the veteran outfielder. This comes one season after doing the same thing with future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols. The Angels have shown these past two seasons that they aren’t afraid to move on from bad contracts.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent to Triple-A

Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. Widener recorded a 4.35 ERA in 70.1 innings as a swingman last season, but his FIP came in at 5.56 thanks in part to an 11.6 percent walk rate. He'll be an option when the Diamondbacks need more pitching depth but will have to make his case for playing time at the Triple-A level for now.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer

Varsho batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Varsho bopped his third Cactus League homer in the third inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks. It was the first of four long balls launched by the Diamondbacks off Hendricks. This marked the seventh time in nine spring starts that Varsho batted leadoff, with most of those coming against righties. The catcher/outfielder is 5-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 26 at-bats.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Logs five innings

Bumgarner allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings in Friday's spring training start against the Cubs. Bumgarner was efficient, requiring just 55 pitches to get 15 outs in the left-hander's final Cactus League start. He's scheduled to start Opening Day, April 7, against the Padres. Not all starts can be this breezy; if Bumgarner gets up to 70 pitches by next Thursday, there's no guarantee he can get five innings. His spring season ends with a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11 innings.
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Raking in spring

Dozier is batting .467 (14-for-30) with a triple, two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored through 10 Cactus League games. The expected addition of Bobby Witt at third base blocks another path to regular playing time for Dozier, but he's still expected to be a near everyday option as the designated hitter. Dozier can also fill in for Carlos Santana at first base, but he's unlikely to get as much playing time in the corner outfield spots as he has in previous years. After a mediocre 2021 that saw Dozier hit .216/.285/.394 with 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 55 runs scored and five stolen bases in 543 games, he'll need to carry his momentum from spring into the regular season to maintain his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Strong spring continues

Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Walker walloped his second spring home run in the fourth inning and has hit in seven of nine Cactus League contests. The righty-hitting first baseman is focused on putting a dismal 2021 season behind him, and he's been convincing thus far. He's 9-for-25 with three walks, two homers, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. It should be noted that Walker was just as good in 2021's spring training over 53 plate appearances but went on to slash .244/.315/.382 with 10 home runs in the regular season.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
