ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Optioned to minors

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Chris McCosky of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Tigers bring back veteran reliever cut just 4 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Detroit Tigers have optioned infielder Isaac Paredes to Triple-A Toledo, leaving just two infielders competing for a reserve spot. Meanwhile the Tigers have re-invited right-hander Jacob Barnes to big-league camp. The veteran non-roster invitee had been reassigned on Monday. The move could be an indication that...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers give injury update on OF Riley Greene

According to a report from the Detroit Tigers (passed along by Chris McCosky), Riley Greene left today’s game after fouling a ball off his foot in the 3rd inning. Greene underwent an x-ray, which we are still awaiting results. Riley Greene left todays game after fouling a ball off...
MLB
WILX-TV

Former Tigers Pitcher Signs With Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a $1.25 million, one-year league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 30-year-old Ureña went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings. He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings. Ureña pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Triple A#The Detroit News#Pareds
MLive.com

What does Tigers’ outfield look like after injuries to Riley Greene, Derek Hill?

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The crushing news that Detroit Tigers rookie outfielder Riley Greene would miss the start of the season after breaking his foot could have created a huge opportunity for fellow center fielder Derek Hill. Instead, Hill will start the season on injured list. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced...
MLB
Cleveland.com

Why Andres Gimenez over Gabriel Arias? Myles Straw endorses Amed Rosario in LF– Terry Pluto’s Goodyear Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after walking through the Guardians clubhouse and realizing this team is even younger than I thought:. 1. Some fans wanted to know why Andres Gimenez is still in major-league camp while phenom Gabriel Arias was sent to the minors. How about this: At 23, Gimenez is the veteran compared to the 22-year-old Arias. It’s more than age, but it makes the point of how the Guardians are expected to be the youngest team in MLB again this season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Packed for Toledo, Barnes does 180 back to Tigers camp

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Jacob Barnes had gear packed to drive to Toledo, Ohio, on Friday ahead of the Mud Hens’ Opening Day next Tuesday. He had explained to his wife how he had to be out of town for the baby shower for their second child this weekend down the road in his hometown of St. Petersburg. Then came the message from the Tigers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent to Triple-A

Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. Widener recorded a 4.35 ERA in 70.1 innings as a swingman last season, but his FIP came in at 5.56 thanks in part to an 11.6 percent walk rate. He'll be an option when the Diamondbacks need more pitching depth but will have to make his case for playing time at the Triple-A level for now.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Should make rotation

Smyly has been told he'll be a starter for the Cubs to begin the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB,com reports. Smyly worked as a starter and as a reliever at times for Atlanta last season, but the Cubs will need the lefty to start with Adbert Alzolay (lat) and Wade Miley (elbow) currently out. The eventual return of those two injured pitchers could push Smyly into a long-relief role, though the veteran could stick in the rotation if he pitches well early in the year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Runs at 50 percent Thursday

Hayes (ankle) ran at 50 percent and took grounders Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes suffered a minor right ankle sprain in a workout last weekend but has been able to continue participating in baseball activities other than baserunning. It was encouraging to see him run in a straight line Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. If the 25-year-old can run at full intensity in the coming days, it wouldn't be surprising to see him avoid a trip to the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of if he plays the field or not, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield options from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sal Romano: Beginning season at Triple-A Tacoma

Romano was assigned to minor league camp Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Romano signed a minor-league contract with a major league invite March 22, but he'll start the year with Triple-A Tacoma. The reliever only pitched 0.1 innings this spring, allowing one hit and no runs. As a member of the Reds, Brewers and Yankees in 2021, Romano posted a putrid 6.12 ERA and 1.68 WHIP.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: In ninth-inning mix

Cessa is a candidate for saves in Cincinnati this season according to manager David Bell, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lucas Sims will miss the start of the season with an elbow injury, and Sims is not guaranteed to close once healthy. Cessa had a 2.51 ERA last season, though his 20.7 percent strikeout rate would be quite low for a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy