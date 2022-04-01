Astros' Jake Meyers: Not expected back in April

TAMPA — In more ways than one, Wednesday was special for Manny Banuelos. For starters, it was the 14th anniversary of when he signed with the Yankees out of Mexico, starting a professional baseball career that’s seen him go from top prospect to flameout to Taiwan and back to where it all started.
New York Mets received word that starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will be out indefinitely. Here are three pitchers the team can sign to attempt to fill the void in the starting rotation. The New York Mets faithful were looking forward to the start of the 2022 season, especially considering how...
We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
Numbah One’s still got it. Former WFAN host Mike Francesa turned to Twitter on Thursday after hearing about how New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was blaming the club’s World Series drought on the Houston Astros, who were busted for cheating in 2017. Cash sounds like a...
According to the MiLB Transactions report, the Detroit Tigers have signed 1B Quincy Nieporte to a minor league contract. Most of you probably do not know that Nieporte was the 2021 Frontier League Most Valuable Player. From BoomerBaseball.com:. Nieporte was a member of the Schaumburg Boomers from 2019 to 2021...
Will Smith, the baseball player, is probably wishing now more than ever that he didn’t share the same name as the popular actor. Will, a catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was booed by the crowd at Surprise Stadium on Thursday afternoon. It was all a joke, of course.
Opening Day is just six days away, and the New York Yankees still don’t have a solid plan behind the plate. Right now, the starting job is up for grabs, with Kyle Higashioka and the newly-acquired Ben Rortvedt the front-runners. But Rortvedt is recovering from a right oblique strain,...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
The New York Yankees have reportedly made a big decision on their upcoming broadcasting schedule this season. Per a report, the Yankees will have 21 games broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Those 21 games will only be made available on the platform. That means Yankees fans will need Amazon Prime...
TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
