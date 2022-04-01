Windsor girls’ lacrosse team prepares for rebuilding year

Windsor defender Emma Butterick grabs the ball and turns to set up an attack. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Windsor girls’ lacrosse team finished with a 3-11 record last season, and this year the team will be a work in progress, as the Warriors lost several seniors and will now start many new players.

Coach Lindsey Jardine said that while winning a title is not likely part of the plan, it will be exciting to see new players develop and veteran players grow further.

“We are excited to rebuild our program after graduating another strong senior class last year,” she said. “We have a few returning varsity players, who will be stepping up for us this year.”

Among those are defenders Emma Butterick and Jada Watson, who will captain the team and lead the younger players by example. Watching the effort so far in practices and scrimmages turn into gameplay will also be something the coaches help develop.

“We have a lot of girls who are learning lacrosse for the first time, but are very excited to learn,” Jardine said.

Windsor was set to play its season opener on April 2 at Hamden, followed by another away match at RHAM on April 5.

For a complete schedule, visit www.ciacsports.com .