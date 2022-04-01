ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso is The Morning Call’s all-area 3A wrestler of the year

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 1 day ago

Sonny Sasso was well known in the high school wrestling circuit long before his first varsity match three years ago.

He was the younger brother of Sammy Sasso, Nazareth’s greatest wrestler and the storied program’s career wins, pins and takedown leader.

Sonny Sasso never let any unfair comparisons become distractions in his process to become the best wrestler he could be.

His work ethic, like his brother’s, is now legendary. His determination, like his brother’s, is unrivaled.

“I’m sure when [Sonny] was younger that he was under that shadow a little bit,” Nazareth coach Dave Crowell said. “He’s come out to be his own man, and that’s not always easy to do when you have an older sibling who is noteworthy. He’s his own man. It’s really good to see.”

The junior 189-pounder joined his older brother in March in accomplishing the most difficult task for a Pennsylvania wrestler: He became a PIAA champion.

Sonny Sasso wrecked the competition this season, winning 33 of his 47 matches by pin. Eight other victories were by bonus points. His most impressive victory came after he gave up two first-period takedowns in the state semifinals to fellow unbeaten Mac Stout of Mount Lebanon before dominating the final two periods for a 9-6 win. He finished up with a 5-0 victory over Central Bucks East’s Quinn Collins in the final.

For his dominance, leadership and work ethic, Sasso is The Morning Call all-area Class 3A wrestler of the year.

“He’s a guy who has put in an incredible amount of work and he’s turned into a great wrestler,” Crowell said. “That’s to his credit for sure.”

Sasso still gets pre-match pep talks from his older brother, a three-time NCAA medalist at Ohio State. The conversations have gotten shorter because he’s matured into an elite-level high school wrestler.

“I’ve just grown so much as a wrestler,” Sonny Sasso said. “Everything that he preaches to me, I got it down for the most part. He didn’t say anything but to just go be Sonny Sasso for six minutes and go make it happen.

“Everything he’s been preaching to me for the last 16 years of my life, now I’m trying to do to my teammates.”

Sasso, like his brother, is not the loudest voice the Blue Eagles room. But the eyes of every teammate know where to look when it comes to preparation.

There are no breaks at practice. There are no light workouts. There is one speed all the time.

“What he does, he does it hard,” Crowell said. “He doesn’t accept OK. He’s the hardest worker in our room. He sets the pace. He’s the model, the way I think kids should approach practice and competition.

“Some people are competitors in competition. He’s a competitor to prepare himself for competition. That’s what takes him to that next level. He’s got some talent, too.”

Unlike his brother, Sasso dedicates part of his year to being the starting quarterback on Nazareth’s football team. Wrestling takes a back seat while he plays for coach Tom Falzone, but the mentality is unchanged.

Sasso’s approach began to take shape after losing in the district final as a middle schooler. He realized that in order to be the best he could be he had to work as hard as he could.

“I did not wake up one morning and everything was going to be like that,” he said. “It took a lot of time. I’ve gotten a lot better, the best I’ve ever been by far.

“For eight, nine months a year it’s wrestling. The rest is football. For those eight, nine months, I work a lot harder than everybody else, I tell you that. I believe I’m the hardest worker in this arena. I come from the hardest training regimen in the country. I’ve got everything going for me. There was no reason I wasn’t able to [win a state title] as long as I did all I did in the practice room.

“I train like every practice is my last. It paid off.”

Sasso also has perspective. He acknowledges that high school wrestling is not that important in the grand scheme of life.

The son of Rob and Lorraine Sasso is digesting all the lessons being presented to him by Crowell and his staff and preparing to use them in the future.

He’ll be expected next season to equal his brother’s two state titles. He’ll be expected to pin most of his opponents. He’ll be expected to win every match.

Those external expectations, however, won’t seep into Sasso’s psyche.

“This wrestling thing, especially in high school, ain’t that big of a deal,” Sasso said. “You lose a couple matches; you win a couple. All in all, I’ve gotten way more out of this sport than winning wrestling matches.

“I try to keep that in the back of my head, the bigger picture. That what my coaches preach. That’s what Nazareth’s program is about.”

Right now, Sonny Sasso is the role model for that program.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Morning Call
The Morning Call

6K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for March 31, 2022: Ross’ blast lifts Kiski Area past Beaver

Mason Ross hit a three-run homer, leading Kiski Area to a 4-2 victory over Beaver in nonsection baseball Thursday afternoon. Jake Smith pitched into the seventh inning, allowing two runs on one hit with eight strikeouts, and Dom Dininno singled twice for the Cavaliers (1-0). JJ Shallcross singled and drove in a run for Beaver (2-1).
BEAVER, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib 10: State champs top final WPIAL basketball power rankings

Nine WPIAL basketball teams, the most in PIAA postseason hoops history, participated in the 2022 state championships in Hershey last weekend. There were plenty of district silver linings as New Castle, Quaker Valley and Aliquippa boys teams along with Mt. Lebanon, Chartiers Valley and Freedom girls squads left he Giant Center with a PIAA runner-up trophy and silver medals.
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WETM 18 News

Olmstead scores 100th career goal, reaches 200 career points at Loyola

WORCESTER, M.A. (WETM) – Corning grad Aidan Olmstead reached two career milestones at Loyola on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com) The grad student scored two goals and had an assist for the Loyola men’s lacrosse team in their 16-8 win on the road against Holy Cross. Olmstead scored a goal in the first half that gave […]
CORNING, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy baseball looks to keep momentum rolling

Shady Side Academy made the WPIAL baseball playoffs last season, finished in second place in Section 3-2A and had its first winning season (10-6, 8-2) in five years. But in 2022, the Bulldogs want more. “We’re trying to build on what they did last year and continue with the tradition...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazareth#Ohio State#Combat#Piaa#Central Bucks East
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Will Retsch ends Hampton swimming career with record-shattering flourish

Hampton swimmer Will Retsch is proof that water is the universal solvent. When he’s around, records disappear. Retsch will graduate with his name etched in the WPIAL record books and all over the Talbots’ all-time leaderboard. On his way to bringing home the school’s first PIAA swimming title...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Morning Call

High school baseball and softball roundup: Whitehall, Northampton softball keep rolling

Northampton and Whitehall met in a classic District 11 6A softball championship game last June and even though both programs lost key players from their 2021 squads, they remain among the area’s elite. Both the Konkrete Kids and Zephyrs remained unbeaten with wins on Thursday in games played before the thunderstorms rolled in. Northampton’s Emma Fraley tossed a 5-hitter and struck out eight ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
The Morning Call

Bangor and Bron Holland will always remember their day at Duke with Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Perhaps it’s because Larry Miller, arguably the greatest basketball player ever to come out of the Lehigh Valley, played there. Or maybe it’s because Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player ever, played there. Whatever the reason, the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team has always been popular with a large number of area basketball fans. But there is a contingent ...
BANGOR, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy