Rally will support LGBTQ+, target Chambersburg's repealed non-discrimination ordinance

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
 1 day ago
Just over two months since the repeal of Chambersburg's non-discrimination ordinance, dozens of members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are expected to gather downtown this weekend to support the effort to get it reinstated.

The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the 11/30 Visitors Center on Memorial Square, will also celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility. Janelle Crossley, co-founder of Pa. Coalition for Trans Youth, described it as an important day for the transgender community, particularly given various pieces of legislation around the country targeting individuals who do not identify as the sex they were assigned at birth.

"Our goal is to get the community to see that trans people are real people, too. We are just like them, no different," she said.

Crossley, who lives in Newville, said she closely followed Chambersburg Borough Council's repeal of the non-discrimination ordinance, which banned discrimination based on sex, race, religion and other factors in terms of employment, housing and public accommodations, and established a local human relations commission tasked with handling complaints of violations.

RepealedChambersburg repeals non-discrimination law protecting LGBTQ+ community

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast that does not explicitly protect gay, transgender and other people in the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination. For four months, Chambersburg was among 70 municipalities in the commonwealth to have a local non-discrimination ordinance to fill the gap — until it became the first to repeal it.

Borough Council voted on party lines in February to rescind the local ordinance. Republicans argued it had been pushed through by the former Democratic majority and that the human relations commission was redundant because of a state-level commission. Democrats said it had been developed and discussed over five months before it was passed in September and removing it would indicate Chambersburg doesn't support the LGBTQ+ community.

Crossley spoke out against the repeal at a council meeting a month later, meeting minutes show. She hopes the rally Saturday and her organization's cooperation with the Franklin County Coalition for Progress, a local group that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, will open the door to further conversation.

"As a collaboration of the two organizations, we hope that we can drum up enough support that we can get in to speak to the council people," she said.

Big supportDonations flood Pa. library after elected officials call LGBTQ community there a hate group

Gay in a small townLife has improved for LGTBQ in central Pa., but fear persists at times

Councilperson Alice Elia, who was council president when the ordinance was developed and passed, is set to speak at the rally, Crossley said. A number of other people from the area and around the state will also talk. Crossley said the goal is to educate the community at large about issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, including the impact of the repeal of the ordinance.

The repeal is a concern across the state and beyond, Crossley said, because it could lead to a domino effect where other municipalities strike down their non-discrimination ordinances, too.

"In Chambersburg, they are saying they need attention (on the non-discrimination ordinance); well, let's give it attention," Crossley said.

At least a few dozen people are expected to attend the rally, Crossley said. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs with positive statements supporting the LGBTQ+ community and calling for the reinstatement of Chambersburg's non-discrimination ordinance — but they should keep in mind the event is not a protest.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

