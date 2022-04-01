ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Conor McGregor’s next fight in UFC will be Nate Diaz in blockbuster trilogy, predicts rival Colby Covington

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6Rrf_0ewcecGZ00

COLBY COVINGTON predicted Conor McGregor will fight Nate Diaz on his UFC return.

McGregor is set for a comeback this year having been recovering from the leg he broke against Dustin Poirier last July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HlBk_0ewcecGZ00
Colby Covington predicted Conor McGregor will fight Nate Diaz on his UFC return Credit: Getty

The Irishman called out welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, 34, for his return fight.

But Covington, twice beaten by Usman, believes the UFC will have McGregor finally settle his score with Diaz in a trilogy bout.

He told James Lynch: “I think Conor’s gonna fight Nate, I think that’s the biggest money fight the UFC can do.

“I mean that’s what, their trilogy? They need to close that chapter, so I think that’s the fight that’s gonna happen.

"It’s the fight that makes the most sense for the UFC, and if he wants to fight for the title after that, yeah no problem.

"He can go fight for the title."

Diaz, 36, in 2016 became the first man to beat McGregor, 33, in the UFC but the American lost the rematch five months later.

A trilogy decider has evaded fans ever since but with one fight on Diaz's UFC contract left, time is running out.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He was in talk to fight Poirier, 33, who is coming off two wins over McGregor, a knockout and then the horror leg break.

But if Diaz is in line for his trilogy, Covington, 34, wants to fight his ex-training partner Poirier.

He said: "Nate's going to fight Conor, that fight [Poirier vs Diaz] is not going to happen, he's going to be the odd man out.

"It makes sense, so let's build this big blockbuster pay-per-view for July international fight week."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWCR2_0ewcecGZ00
Colby Covington wants to fight Dustin Poirier Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UFC: Jorge Masvidal charged with felony battery of Colby Covington

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with felony battery by police in the United States after an alleged altercation with rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant. The incident is alleged to have taken place in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night. The police report said Masvidal, 37, "punched him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Colby Covington
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal says he has “not been charged” in alleged Colby Covington incident as he delays Gamebred FC license in Nevada

Jorge Masvidal has briefly spoken about his alleged incident with Colby Covington. On Monday, it was revealed that ‘Gamebred’ sucker-punched Covington causing one of his teeth to break. It caught the MMA world by surprise, but Masvidal had said their rivalry was not over and he would still fight him on the street if need be. He did exactly that and later posted a video on social media, seemingly confirming he did what was reported.
NEVADA STATE
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trilogy#Combat#Irishman#American
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Bethe Correia confirms her MMA career is over but says she is open to boxing: “I would like that adventure”

Bethe Correia has confirmed her MMA retirement but has also indicated she would be open to a stint in boxing. Throughout the course of her MMA career, Bethe Correia was an intriguing and dynamic force who took on some of the biggest names in the sport. From Ronda Rousey to Holly Holm and beyond, the 38-year-old wasn’t afraid to get in the mix and test herself against the best of the best.
UFC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
374K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy