ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What's New on Hulu in April 2022

By Alyse Wax
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is here, and with it come showers and a new crop of movies and TV shows on Hulu. On the movie side, enjoy a couple Cheech & Chong movies if you celebrate 4/20; reconnect with your sparkly side with The Twilight Saga; or take a deeper look inside the true-crime...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Garfield
3 News Now

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Disney+ Just Dropped Its Price To $2.99 For Hulu Subscribers

Streaming is the place to be for some of the hottest releases in television and movies, not to mention vast libraries of content to watch. Now, Disney+ is offering an excellent deal for Hulu subscribers to gain access to all Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content that their hearts desire. The streamer just dropped its price to just $2.99 a month for existing Hulu subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in March 2022

Netflix’s selection of TV shows and documentary just keeps getting better and better, and the upcoming selection for March might be one of their most exciting months yet! From an eerie Toni Collette drama to the second series of a very highly anticipated risqué period drama, here are our top choices for Netflix in March…
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Moon#Hulu#Kidnapping#Media Circus#Cheech Chong#Mayans#Greek
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

What's New On Paramount Plus for March 2022: 'Halo' Premiere and More

Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this March. The streaming platform's new action-packed series adaptation of the popular video game, Halo, premieres this month alongside plenty of new shows and movies. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the rebranded streaming service is headed into this month with the addition of several Paramount+ Originals, including a reboot of a classic Nickelodeon show and the second season of Star Trek: Picard.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

Hulu's Alien Movie: 5 Things I Want To See In The Film

Whenever people ask what is the proper way to watch the Alien movies in order, I tell them to start with the 1979 original, move on to James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, Aliens, and then stop. That should tell you everything you need to know about my own personal feelings for the franchise overall. However, upon recent news, I might be open to the possibility of changing my answer.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Triple Play: This Deal Gets You Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ Together for Just $14

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited access to three of the most popular streaming services for about the price of a sandwich and coffee. Enter: the Disney+ Bundle. How Much Is the Disney Bundle? Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ have teamed up to offer a bundle deal that gets you access to all three streamers for just $13.99 a month. That’s $14 total...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
TVLine

Archive 81 Cancelled at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Archive 81 is officially history at Netflix: The supernatural thriller has been cancelled after one eight-episode season, TVLine has confirmed. The axing comes just over two months after Archive 81 landed on the streamer, with its full first season dropping on Jan. 14. Its season finale — which now doubles as a series finale — averaged a reader grade of “B”; read our recap here. Inspired by the horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 starred Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss) as archivist Dan Turner, who took a job restoring a collection of damaged...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Reveals the End of the Line for the Byrde Family

By this time next month, we’ll be gearing up to say goodbye to Ozark, one of Netflix’s most acclaimed drama series. Part two of Season 4 — or the final seven episodes of the series — will bring Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy’s (Laura Linney) story to a close, and the biggest question for the final episodes is: will they be able to make it out of this game (mostly) unscathed?
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this weekend (March 25-27)

March is almost over, but the shows never let up. This weekend, take your pick on the shows you want to watch. A returning series that used to be the top of the Netflix food chain returns and is one of the shows new to Netflix this weekend. Meanwhile, toys come to life with a new show that finally depicts beloved figures in adventures that will surely make kids happy.
WORLD
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy