Moment of silence, music part of museum’s MLK tribute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Guest speakers, musical performances and a moment of slience will commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s death in Memphis, Tennessee, the National Civil Rights Museum said.

The Memphis museum said it will hold its annual event honoring the civil rights leader on Monday in a program featuring in-person and online events.

King was visiting Memphis to support a sanitation workers strike when he was fatally shot while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. The hotel has been turned into the National Civil Rights Museum, which opened in 1991.

A moment of silence will be held at 6:01 p.m. Central time, when King was shot.

Guest speakers will include Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and daughter of the former U.S. attorney general, and Leslie D. Callahan of St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

Scheduled to perform are the W. Crimm Singers, also known as the Wakanda Chorale. They will collaborate with the Iris Orchestra’s Artist Fellows and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra-University of Memphis Fellows on a performance of “Precious Lord,” one of King’s favorite gospel hymns.

More information is available on the museum’s website.