ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berne, IN

Missing child dies after being found in posthole in Indiana

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — A toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole, police said.

The relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches (1 meter) deep that contained about 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of water, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police called to the scene near Berne to investigate a possible drowning worked with emergency crews to perform lifesaving measures, but the child was pronounced dead after being flown to a hospital.

Police said in a statement that the hole where the child was found was man-made and intended to have a post set in it for construction purposes.

Based on interviews at the scene, police determined that the child had been missing for some time before he was found by a family member.

The boy’s name and age have not been released by authorities.

Berne is located about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) south of Fort Wayne.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

Related
WLWT 5

Missing Indiana runaway found dead along bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. — A missing Indiana runaway teen has been found dead after a weekslong search. The Kokomo Police Department said officers were called to a bike trail on Monday for a report of a body found. Video above: Daily Dose Podcast: Zelensky to speak to Congress, Pfizer fourth...
KOKOMO, IN
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, IN
Berne, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Adams County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Berne, IN
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posthole#Drowning#Police#Ap
CharlotteObserver.com

2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at south Charlotte park, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Monday morning at a south Charlotte park. The boy was discovered around 9 a.m. on a playground at Park Road Park in the 6200 block of Park Road, according to a police incident report. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the report said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Arizona sisters who went missing in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing by their family in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say.Lila Ammouri, a doctor, and registered nurse Susan Frazier flew to Basel, Switzerland on 3 February, and had been due to return to the United States on 13 February. When they failed to show up for work at Aetna Health Insurance in Phoenix, friends and family appealed for help to find them.Their deaths were confirmed by the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on 19 February, but no cause of death was given.A spokesman for the Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Man dies at UMMC after being shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man died after being shot on Sunday, March 13. Police said officers responded to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson after a they were notified that the victim had been dropped off by a private vehicle. Police believe the shooting happened near Madison Street […]
JACKSON, MS
2 On Your Side

Man dies after being hit by two vehicles

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man is dead after police say he was struck by two vehicles Friday night. Lockport Police say the victim, Richard Howes III, was walking westbound across South Transit Rd. at High St. shortly before 8 PM when he was hit by two vehicles that were heading south on South Transit with a green light.
LOCKPORT, NY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body recovered after being found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Crews are investigating after a body was found in Lake Erie Wednesday afternoon. Investigators recovered the body from the water, which was found floating near the USS Cod and the Burke Lakefront Airport. Investigators did not give the person’s age and gender. Cleveland EMS, firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy