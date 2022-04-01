ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid confident Sixers will figure it out with playoffs looming

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

DETROIT–The Philadelphia 76ers are in a bit of a rut after moving up to the No. 1 seed recently. They have since lost three in a row, including one to one of the worst teams in the East in the Detroit Pistons, and they now have only six games left before the playoffs begin.

It is clear that the Sixers have a bit of a chemistry issue. They only had 24 games to figure everything out after they acquired superstar James Harden at the trade deadline and after only 16 games with Harden in the lineup, things haven’t gone smoothly which is to be expected considering it happened in the middle of a season.

There have been games where Philadelphia looks dominant, but then there are games like Thursday in Detroit where they look disjointed and they slipped up against an inferior opponent.

Joel Embiid had 37 points and 15 rebounds on Thursday, but even he looked a little off as things were not great all-around for Philadelphia. Still, the big fella remains confident that the Sixers will figure it out with six games to go before the playoffs begin.

“I’ve said it before, I believe in myself and the team,” said Embiid. “I believe that I’m always gonna show up. I believe that I’m gonna be always dominant enough to try to give us a chance and we also got James, got a bunch of great teammates. That’s what I’m focused on.”

This is the second time in Embiid’s career that the Sixers made a major shakeup at the trade deadline. In 2019, the Sixers made a big blockbuster to acquire Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline and that came after the team acquired Jimmy Butler earlier in the season.

That team really didn’t quite figure it out until the postseason where they looked primed for a trip to the NBA finals before Kawhi Leonard’s shot in Game 7.

“I’m focused on the time that we have and obviously, it’s all about putting it all together,” Embiid added. “That’s also one of the reasons why in-season trades, it takes a while, and I’ve been through it with the team a couple years ago. It takes a lot of time. It took us, with that team, we weren’t on the same page and it took us until really the second round to figure it out really the right way to play and people’s roles and stuff.”

Embiid is banking on that past experience and the lessons learned from that time to implement with this group.

“With this team, everybody’s willing to get better every single day,” Embiid finished. “We’re gonna figure it out.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

