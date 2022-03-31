ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Missing Concord-Carlisle High Teen Found Safe

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – A missing Concord-Carlisle teen, whose mother lives in Framingham, has been found safe. Police announced they have located...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE

4K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WTHR

Missing Kokomo teen found dead

Police found the 17-year-old's body near a bike trail today. The city shared this picture of her with us a month ago when she was first reported missing.
KOKOMO, IN
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police confirm missing runaway teen found

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
MOBILE, AL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Nasir Scott was found safe. SVU detectives are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy, according to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Nasir Scott was last seen at his home on Rose Street Saturday at 10 p.m. He was wearing a black jacket and black, red and white shoes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Romesentinel.com

Police: Missing Rome girl found safe

ROME — A teenage girl reported missing in the City of Rome nearly a month ago has been located safe, according to the Rome Police Department. Chloe Wall, age 14, reportedly left her home without permission at about 2 a.m. Feb. 18 while her family was asleep, police said. She was reported missing two days later.
ROME, NY
WJAC TV

Missing Bedford County teen found safe, state police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police tell 6 News that the missing teen has been found safe. Authorities say a water search and rescue Monday morning was part of a larger search for a missing Bedford County teen. State police say they are searching the Saxton area for...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Commonwealth
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was reported missing out of Florence has been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the woman was found safe, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC
KTEN.com

Missing children found safe in Seminole County

KONAWA, Okla. (KTEN) — Two small boys, ages 3 and 5, are safe in Konawa after going missing for more than six hours. Their mother initially said someone tried to kidnap them, then later changed her story, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. It all started on Thursday...
KONAWA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police Chief On Leave; Lt. Burman Acting Chief

WAYLAND – The Town of Wayland’s Police Chief is on leave. Lt. Ed Burman, who transferred from Ashland to Wayland in March, is now the acting Police Chief. “Chief Gibbons is on leave and Lt. Burman is temporarily serving as Acting Chief. I have no further comment,” said Acting Town Administrator Stephen Crane to SOURCE media this morning, April 1.
WAYLAND, MA
KMPH.com

At-risk woman missing from Woodlake found safe

WOODLAKE, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Woodlake Police Department announced Thursday that Essence Garcia was found safe and unharmed. The Woodlake Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk woman who went missing Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Essence Garcia was last seen around 8:15 p.m. in the...
WOODLAKE, CA
WBTW News13

Missing endangered teen last seen in Carolina Forest found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say a missing teen with autism who was considered endangered has now been found. Syncere Gonzalez, 16, was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sawgrass East neighborhood of Carolina Forest, according to police. He is approximately 5’11” and 160 lbs., with curly brown hair and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Daily Voice

UMass Amherst Student Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of an SUV who failed to stop after striking a student on the UMass Amherst campus. The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. Monday, March 21, as the 20-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk, said Laurie Loisel, spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Press Democrat

Healdsburg teen found safe, police report

Sixteen-year-old Healdsburg resident Gisela Marie Leos Cisneros has been found, according to Healdsburg police. Her family had reported her missing last week. The Police Department reported her “located safe” in a post on their Facebook account that appeared to have been posted sometime Friday. Authorities thanked the public...
HEALDSBURG, CA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy