Over the years, there has been a debate around the NBA concerning load management. For those who don't know, load management is when players decide to skip out on games, even if they are not injured. It is a way of keeping guys fresh for the playoffs, and it is also done as a way to prevent injuries on players who might be a bit prone to hurting themselves. A solid example of the practice is Kawhi Leonard, who did a lot of load management during his season with the Raptors.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO