This hasn’t happened all season long. For the second straight day, the Oregon baseball team struggled to score runs and UCLA was able to take the weekend series with a 4-3 win. With the loss, the Ducks moved out of first place in the Pac-12 as they fall to 7-4 in league action and 18-9 overall. The defeat gives the Ducks their first league series loss and it’s the first time Oregon has a two-game losing steak since March 5th and 6th as UC Santa Barbara took the final two games of that series. Arizona now sits on top of the Pac-12 standings...

