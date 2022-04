Click here to read the full article. On Friday (March 18), Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized for an infection amid experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” unrelated to COVID-19. The 73-year-old is reportedly “resting comfortably” while being treated in Washington, D.C. at Sibley Memorial Hospital with antibiotics and thankfully, his symptoms are subsiding. According to a statement, he is expected to be released within a few days, but no further announcements were made regarding his exact illness.More from VIBE.comPresident Joe Biden Nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Supreme CourtSnoop Dogg To Become Playable Character In 'Call Of Duty' Video GameMuni Long Signs...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO